USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Outlook: Market Digests Strong NFP and Higher Yields
2021-04-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-04-05 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBA Rate Decision; FOMC Minutes; Mexico Inflation; China Inflation; Canada Jobs
2021-04-05 18:35:00
USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?
2021-04-05 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Plunges into April- Support Ahead - https://t.co/C1SquYUUQ7 https://t.co/O2pGKFXTbK
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.11% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DF5VjQPfev
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.97%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/W659fQpoLA
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.06% Wall Street: 0.72% Germany 30: 0.09% FTSE 100: 0.06% France 40: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2or2Tsi7JL
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/KKg7A6et9Q
  • $USDCAD hit a two week low today as it fell to an intraday low around the 1.2500 level. The pair bounced off support at that level and is now trading slightly higher, around 1.2525. $USD $CAD https://t.co/kafJG5lxpM
  • $EURGBP fell to a fresh one-year low today below the 0.8500 level, hitting its lowest point since late February 2020. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/5hW3cIM7OZ
  • BTC setting up like it wants to test that 60k spot again, even taking on the shape of a bullish breakout formation bulls persisting, psych levels don't hold forever $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/y37CZqHfFy https://t.co/jZWx5EidUE
  • $NDX with quite the bounce from support looked at a couple weeks ago $NQ pretty clear shift as the door has opened into Q2, so far $QQQ https://t.co/IzqUMEmjSj https://t.co/grwWjntd6E
  • If you go by the S&P 500, risk appetite is roaring higher to start the week. And yet, $USDJPY is posting its biggest drop in 8 weeks. Is this a break in a bigger bull trend or a turning point? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/05/USDJPY-Outlook-A-Correction-or-Reversal-of-the-Prevailing-Bull-Trend.html https://t.co/BIGZXJaSdF
USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?

USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

USDJPY and S&P 500 Talking Points:

  • USDJPY has dropped sharply to start the new trading week with the second biggest daily decline of the year
  • While the 109.25 and 110 levels were substantial technical barriers that were hurdled by this pair the past two weeks, the historical midpoint of the pair is overhead at 111.50
  • What makes the pullback in USDJPY – and other Yen crosses – even more remarkable is the fact that US indices are leading a ‘risk on’ charge elsewhere

Over the past week, there has been a remarkable charge in risk trends that has been most pronounced in the performance of the US indices like the S&P 500 and Dow. While this is attracting considerable attention – and rightfully so – there has been a different standard bearer for risk trends that has outpaced that top benchmark for some time: USDJPY. Though made up of two safe haven currencies, there is serious carry trade implication for this pair as the Fed is ramping at the forefront of tightening speculation among major central banks. And, with the robust NFPs this past Friday and record breaking ISM service sector activity report this morning, it would seem that rate advantage and risk appetite should only further back USDJPY ascent. That said, the pair is actually working on its biggest single-day retreat in eight weeks. Are technicals suggesting the fundamentals on this pair are going to be overruled?

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of USDJPY with 1-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?

Chart Created on TradingView Platform

Looking more directly at the pacing for this pair as of late, we have seen a remarkable charge. From its low set the second day of trading this year, USDJPY has climbed as much as 840 points (8.2 percent) with a clip that has steadily outpaced the 20-day moving average since the brief dip of spot below back on January 21st. Since then, the momentum has accelerated which shows well in the spot-to-100DMA ratio shown below. It is difficult to keep up a pace like this for long.

Chart of USDJPY with 20 and 100-Day Moving Averages and Spot-100DMA Spread (Daily)

USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?

Chart Created on TradingView Platform

It would seem that there is little holding back a further extension of the trend and therefore this naturally just seems to be a brief reprise in a larger bull trend – particularly because the fundamentals are hard to align to price action. However, on the higher time frame, we start to appreciate better the scale of levels that are still above. If you look at a monthly chart, we see that the 109.25 and 110 levels were resistance on very large wedge formations that were cleared on the strongest monthly advance we’ve seen since November 2016. Yet, the congestion over the past six years to the upside makes for many subsequent levels that can slow the advance. Further, there are very large Fibonacci levels above. The 50 percent retracement of the 2015 to present range falls around 112.30. However, I’m more impressed by the midpoint of the pair’s historical range which is closer at 111.50.

Chart of USDJPY with 1-Mont Rate of Change (Monthly)

USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?

Chart Created on TradingView Platform

Some light fundamentals to take into consideration with this move is the correlation the pair holds to benchmark risk assets. As mentioned before, USDJPY and other Yen crosses are considered carry trade which is essentially the ‘dividend approach for the FX market’. Over the past 20-days (equivalent to one trading month) the correlation between pair and S&P 500 is positive 0.75 which is a strong positive lean – meaning they tend to move in the same direction and close to the same pacing, relatively-speaking. Yet, in the past 5-day (one week), we’ve seen the relationship flip sharply to -0.52. Keep tabs on this.

Chart of USDJPY Overlaid with S&P 500 and 5-Day and 20-Day Correlations (Daily)

USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?

Chart Created on TradingView Platform

A deviation of USDJPY to general risk assets would be necessary to see the pair drop significantly lower if sentiment carries on with its bullish ambitions. Then again, if risk aversion were to kick in, I believe the correlation would tighten up unless the situation deteriorated to the point of looking for absolute havens – and at that point, there are bigger issues at hand. Another theme is the yield forecasts that back the carry trade factor. The difference between the US and Japanese 10-year yields has pushed to the highest levels in 13 months, mostly the US responsibility, and the rate forecast from Fed Fund futures is the highest in about the same period as the market almost fully prices in a hike by December 2022. This could keep the bullish view intact as well so long as the US economy does well and inflation forecasts follow.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by John Kicklighter
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Chart of USDJPY Overlaid with US and Japan 10-Year Yield Differential (Daily)

USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?

Chart Created on TradingView Platform

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Strong Beat in March ISM Services PMI Sends Index To Record High
Strong Beat in March ISM Services PMI Sends Index To Record High
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Trouble for EUR/CAD, EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Trouble for EUR/CAD, EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-05 11:00:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Short EUR/JPY - Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/JPY - Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-05 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed