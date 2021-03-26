Copper Prices Sink to Two-Week Low on US Dollar Strength

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Mexican Peso Gains on Banxico Rate Hold, Sending USD/MXN Towards Key Support
2021-03-25 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
2021-03-26 01:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
2021-03-25 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at the Mercy of US Dollar Strength
2021-03-25 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY (FEB) Actual: -1.1% Expected: -1.5% Previous: -3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (FEB) Actual: -3.7% Expected: -3.5% Previous: -5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.83% France 40: 0.82% FTSE 100: 0.75% US 500: 0.42% Wall Street: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/a8JzFX3DhS
  • Suez Canal ship's rescue effort is said to take at least a week - BBG
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY (FEB) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.5% Previous: -3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (FEB) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.5% Previous: -5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/hYTNVzaOZW
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/39YfDegWUU
  • (Commodities) Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data #CrudeOil #WTI #SuezCanal #Gold https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/03/26/Crude-Oil-Prices-Look-Past-Suez-Canal-Blockage-Gold-May-Rise-on-US-PCE-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/JNTIXINBAl
  • Reflation optimism and vaccine rollouts led to a rotation from tech into cyclical sectors, boosting the #DowJones while pulling off the tech-heavy #NASDAQ100 . Will this trend be sustained? https://t.co/9Z5nEerCsE
Copper Prices Sink to Two-Week Low on US Dollar Strength

Copper Prices Sink to Two-Week Low on US Dollar Strength

Brendan Fagan,

COPPER TALKING POINTS

  • Copper fell as low as $3.944 per pound as investors sought the safety of the US Dollar
  • Botched vaccine rollouts and fears over a third wave of cases pared risk appetite in Europe
  • Tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to rise, prompting fear amongst investors
Advertisement

Copper was mixed during trade on Thursday, with next month futures sinking below $4 per pound for the first time since March 10th. The decline was powered by a surge in the US Dollar, as investors flocked to the safe-haven greenback due to growing concerns around the globe. Copper prices rebounded late in the session as risk assets caught a bid and staged a turnaround into the New York close. Despite a stronger dollar, US equities notched modest gains on Thursday.

Copper 2 Hour Chart

Copper Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Market sentiment has cooled recently as Europe continues to struggle with rising cases and a botched rollout of COVID vaccines. New restrictions across numerous major hubs have put downward pressure on metals and also broader markets. Despite the negativity currently surrounding the EU, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in remarks on Thursday that the EU remains on track to meet its vaccination target.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -8% -2%
Weekly 20% -9% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Copper Prices Sink to Two-Week Low on US Dollar Strength

Courtesy of Worldometers

Tensions also remain high between Washington and Beijing, as President Joe Biden looks to stamp his authority on the trans-Pacific relationship. Following a meeting between the two countries last week in Alaska, President Biden reiterated that the United States will not let China become the economic leader of the world. In remarks given this week, the US leader stated that the US welcomes competition from Beijing, but China must be held accountable and “play by the international rules.”

US Dollar Index 2 Hour Chart

US Dollar Index Chart

Chart created with TradingView

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Recent doubt about the state of macroeconomic affairs has propelled the US Dollar to levels not seen since November. Rising tensions between China and the West have proven to be strong enough headwinds for investors to reconsider where their capital is flowing. An additional round of stimulus checks was not enough of a match to light the fuse towards new record highs for US equities. It appears, despite a VIX that remains below 20, that investors are looking to wait out these choppy markets that may persist for the near future.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
2021-03-26 01:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at the Mercy of US Dollar Strength
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at the Mercy of US Dollar Strength
2021-03-25 22:00:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil Fund Flows as Virus Cases Rise
S&P 500, Gold, Oil Fund Flows as Virus Cases Rise
2021-03-25 20:30:00
The Suez Canal and the Importance for Crude Oil Prices
The Suez Canal and the Importance for Crude Oil Prices
2021-03-25 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
USDOLLAR