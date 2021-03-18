News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
2021-03-18 11:00:00
Euro Price Action Set-Ups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Dollar and Dow Seek Clear Trends After Fed Volatility Wash
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
2021-03-18 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps as Powell Commentary Deflates US Dollar
2021-03-18 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range
2021-03-18 12:25:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Optimistic BoE to Buoy GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-18 07:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -1.34% Gold: -1.42% Oil - US Crude: -2.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LNSrYsxR3t
  • $USD post-FOMC sell-off found support around the Euro open, been pretty strong ever since. not quite at pre-fomc levels but getting closer, resistance zone ~91.93 https://t.co/sUQXGYgqo1
  • $WTI Crude Oil is trading at a two week low today, currently below the 63.00 level for the first time since early March. After rallying throughout February, Crude Oil has struggled in March. $OIL $USO https://t.co/BZkLBhN6VO
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (FEB) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • As widely expected the Bank of England maintained current monetary policy in a 9-0 vote with the interest rate and APF left at 0.1% and GBP 895bln respectively. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/z7Z5HKaHQC https://t.co/9HPOAkicEI
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.78% Wall Street: -0.13% France 40: -0.22% FTSE 100: -0.26% US 500: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/twsWGlWhpz
  • BoE's Haldane: It is more likely than not that we will have a rapid recovery soon. #BoE $GBP
  • Well, the Fed's reassurance of expansive stimulus hasn't curbed market yields - in fact, it looks to have accelerated the climb in the 10-year Treasury yield. Here overlaid with the implied rate hikes between now and end of 2022 from Fed Fund futures https://t.co/WuI9zklH7r
  • $GBPUSD with yet another resistance inflection at the 1.4000 psych level this morning. Catapulted up after #FOMC, right back down after #BOE quite the mean reversion so far in March https://t.co/zeURaHYBp8 https://t.co/PBbCjOQ689
  • $EURUSD in ~150 pip range past 10 days, but this is interesting nonetheless... bullish channel broken after resistance visit, helped by $ECB bearish channel that showed after broken by #FOMC a week later, price returns to resistance Now - buyers trying to hold support https://t.co/HmD6eck6XB
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range

British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD, BOE Price Analysis & News

  • BoE Leaves Policy Unchanged as Widely Expected
  • BoE Reiterates Stance on Inflation
  • GBP Dips as USD Regains Composure

As widely expected the Bank of England maintained current monetary policy in a 9-0 vote with the interest rate and APF left at 0.1% and GBP 895bln respectively. Overall, there is not an awful lot that has changed from the BoE’s point of view.

On the UK lockdown, the BoE stated that the plans for easing restrictive measures are quicker than what was assumed by the central bank in the February meeting, which could see a slightly stronger outlook in consumption growth in Q2 than what had been previously expected.

Elsewhere, the BoE continued to reiterated that they will not tighten monetary policy until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating space capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably. This seems to have given the Pound the slightest of knocks lower with the BoE taking a leaf out of the Fed’s Average Inflation Targeting book. However, I must stress that this is a reiteration of comments made at prior meetings, so no need to read into it too much.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD | Taken a look at cable, the pair remains within a well defined range, with 1.40 proving to be a tough area to break, while support comes in at 1.38. The reaction from the BoE announcement was met with a 20pip in the pair, but keep in mind the USD is continuing to recover after yesterday’s Fed induced selling as firmer US yields lend support.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range

Source: Refinitiv

Find Out More on Trading GBP/USD With Our Comprehensive Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

