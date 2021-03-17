S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 200-Day SMA Again as ECB Boosts Pace of PEPP
2021-03-16 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Prices Ranging – Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 22:00:00
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Old School Leading
2021-03-16 13:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-16 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bounce Remains Unconvincing Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-16 19:40:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally at Risk into Resistance / FOMC
2021-03-16 17:42:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pKzpSGZmIR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.23%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 82.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KPHrCoUWU9
  • Markets basically pricing in 1 #Fed rate hike b/w now and end of 2023 And you know what has been following that closely? Yup, longer-term #Treasury yields But it should be noted that getting to 1 hike also implies things like QE unwinding All eyes on the central bank tmrw! https://t.co/hW6eYEbGtL
  • The S&P 500 and Dow Jones retreated from all-time highs as traders awaited policy guidance from the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Asia-Pacific markets opened with a mixed tone. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/17/SP-500-Hang-Seng-ASX-200-Outlook-Will-the-Fed-Deliver-Surprises.html https://t.co/aclP4mzUiP
  • What are some key insights into trading stocks? Build your strategy and hone your trading skills here.https://t.co/hOYnTAzZJl https://t.co/MxQTGPZIFw
  • South Korea's Finance Minster talked with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen by phone on Wednesday - BBG
  • Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or Is a Reversal Afoot? Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/16QMdpll3r https://t.co/bOCSh8dBQi
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (FEB) Actual: 0.02% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-17
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (FEB) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Actual: 0.02% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-17
  • 🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (FEB) Actual: ¥217.4B Expected: ¥420B Previous: ¥-325.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?

S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

S&P 500, HANG SENG, ASX 200, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • Markets are holding their breath for the FOMC meeting, with volatility continuing to fall
  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed-0.39%, -0.16% and +0.53% respectively
  • Asia-Pacific markets may trade with a cautious tone until the FOMC paints a clearer picture

Yields, FOMC, Volatility, Asia-Pacific Stocks Outlook:

US equities finished modestly lower following a disappointing February retails sales figure, which came in at -3.0% MoM compared to a -0.5% forecast. A poorer-than-expected reading was partly attributed to extreme cold weather last month, while January’s reading was revised up to 7.6% from 5.3%. Looking ahead, the impending US$ 1.9 trillion Covid relief bill is likely to revitalize consumer spending in the months to come.

Markets are holding their breath for today’s FOMC meeting and press conference for clues about the central bank’s monetary policy guidance. Although many expect the Fed to keep the policy rate and asset purchasing program unchanged for the time being, a clear improvement in job market conditions and economic outlook may lead to changes in the dot plot to reflect a faster pace of recovery. In the December FOMC meeting, the dot plot suggested no interest rate hikes in 2023 (chart below). Should there be any backward shift in the median plot for the first rate hike, it would likely weigh on risk assets and lead to a strengthening in the US Dollar.

The VIX volatilityindex edged lower to 19.8 – the lowest level seen in more than a year. This renders equities susceptible to a sudden surge in volatility should the FOMC meeting deliver surprises.

Federal Reserve Dot Plot – Dec 2020

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?

Source: Federalreserve.gov

Asia-Pacific markets look set to follow a cautious US lead and open mixed. Futures in Japan, Australia, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia are pointing to a lower start, whereas those in mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are moving mildly higher.

Australia’s ASX 200 indextraded -0.35% at open, dragged by materials (-1.23%), energy (-0.92%) and information technology (-0.46%) sectors. Defensive-oriented utilities (+0.73%) and communication services (+0.25%) registered small gains, suggesting that sentiment was tilted to the cautious side.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) returned to above the 29,000 mark as mainland stock markets showed signs of stabilizing. Exchange data shows that southbound trading registered HK$ 5.267 billion of net outflows on March 16th, the highest amount seen since March 3rd. Southbound trades contribute to nearly 30% of the entire turnover in the Hong Kong stock exchange, therefore it can be viewed as a reliable sentiment barometer. Increased capital inflows via the stock connections suggests that risk appetite for Hong Kong stocks have improved among mainland investors.

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

On the macro-front, the Eurozone and Canadian core inflation rates headline the economic docket alongside US housing starts and EIA crude inventory data. Find out more from DailyFX calendar.

Looking back to Tuesday, 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 69.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.83%), industrials (-1.44%) and financials (-1.13%) were among the worst performing sectors, while communication services (+0.93%) and information technology (+0.79%) outperformed.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 16-03-2021

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis:

The S&P 500 index has likely resumed its upward trajectory after briefly dipping below the “Ascending Channel” in early March. The index breached above the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, suggesting that near-term trend has likely flipped upwards. An immediate resistance level can be found at 3,995 (127.2% Fibonacci extension) whereas an immediate support level can be found at 3,893 (100% Fibonacci extension). The MACD indicator has formed a bullish crossover, underpinning upward momentum.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index remains in an “Ascending Channel” but upward momentum appears to be fading as suggested by the downward-sloped MACD indicator. The overall trend remains bullish as suggested by upward-sloped 50-day SMA line, but a minor correction seems to be underway. Holding above 6,730 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level – may pave the way for further upside potential towards 6,935 – the 200% Fibonacci extension.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index hit a strong resistance level at 31,044 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement level) in mid-February and has since entered a consolidative period. Prices appear to be trending lower within a “Descending Channel” recently as highlighted in the chart below, and a successful attempt to breach the ceiling would probably intensify buying pressure and expose the next resistance level of 29,500 (38.2% Fibonacci extension). The MACD indicator is about to form a bullish crossover, suggesting that near-term momentum may have turned upwards.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Prices Ranging – Levels to Watch
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Prices Ranging – Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 22:00:00
Bitcoin Price Consolidates After New All-Time High, What Next?
Bitcoin Price Consolidates After New All-Time High, What Next?
2021-03-16 21:00:00
February Retail Sales Miss Expectations in Stimulus Check Interlude, USD Stronger
February Retail Sales Miss Expectations in Stimulus Check Interlude, USD Stronger
2021-03-16 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal
Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal
2021-03-16 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
US 500
Mixed
Hong Kong HS50