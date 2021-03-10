News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Brittle as Risk Storm Nears
2021-03-10 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Vulnerable to a Pullback as Yield Resurges. US Inflation Data in Focus
2021-03-10 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Brittle as Risk Storm Nears

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold’s short-term outlook remains edgy.
  • Retail sentiment show traders remain heavily long of gold.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download the Q1 2021 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

The short-term pull-back in the price of gold is now coming under threat from the latest US inflation print – released at 13:30 GMT today – and from the second US Treasury auction of the week. The results of the USD38 billion 10-year UST auction will be known from 18:00 GMT onwards and the market is paying very close attention to both the inflation reading and the auction data.

For all market-moving events and data releases, see the DailyFXCalendar

US Treasury yields have been on the rise for the last few months as investors start to price in inflation concerns further down the line. The ongoing narrative that the latest stimulus package may send price pressures sharply higher has pushed up the yield on the benchmark 10-year from a low of 0.56% in late-July to a current level of 1.55%. Higher UST yields lessen the attraction of gold as a haven asset. Today’s double of the latest US inflation reading and a sizeable 10-year auction could well move US Treasury yields sharply, one way or another.

How to Trade Forex News: An Introduction

The daily chart shows that gold remains in a bearish pattern despite Tuesday’s sharp rally. Monday’s sell-off saw the precious metal break below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March/August 2020 rally, but fail to break below the $1,670/oz. double low made in May and June last year. All three simple moving averages are in sequence and bearish, while gold has just moved out of the oversold territory. A break and open below $1,670/oz. could see the precious metal testing $1,611/oz. A bullish US inflation print/UST 10-year auction should open the way to $1,747/oz. in the short-term, but longer-term price action will likely test the downside.

Moving Averages (MA) Explained for Traders

Gold Daily Price Chart (February 2020 – March 10, 2021)

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 9% 2%
Weekly 7% -11% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Client sentiment shows 83.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.11 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

