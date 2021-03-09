Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time High, is a New Record Ahead?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-09 17:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Perched Atop 200-MA with ECB In Focus
2021-03-09 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Jumps, Bear Market Bounce or Something More?
2021-03-09 17:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open
2021-03-09 14:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-09 20:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD tracks the opening range for March as it pulls back from the 50-Day SMA (1.2702). Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Fw5ajWfEos https://t.co/5hvntUGzHg
  • RBA's Lowe: - RBA will alter bond purchase framework should market conditions require change
  • RBA's Lowe: - RBA doesn't share same view as market when it comes to timing of rate hike - "Very likely" that cash rate remains at 0.1% until 2024
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.96% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.93% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.73% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.46% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.39% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Edwao0Cv4E
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (FEB) Actual: -2.5% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending YoY (FEB) Actual: -5.3% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Gov Lowe Speech due at 22:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.27% Gold: 1.95% Oil - US Crude: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/d7mhZ7nTqK
  • Crude Oil Storage Data: Crude +12.792M VS Est.-0.833M Cushing +0.295M Gasoline -8.499M VS Est.-4.167M Distillate -4.796M VS Est.-3.667M
  • The price of oil trades to a fresh yearly high ($65.77) as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies continue to regulate production. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/haIlCw8doA https://t.co/C3pGESsIH3
Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time High, is a New Record Ahead?

Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time High, is a New Record Ahead?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook:

Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time High, is a New Record Ahead?

Bitcoin suffered a notable setback last month as price fell from its record near $58,000 to the $43,000 zone in just a few sessions. While significant, we noted at the time that such a pullback could serve as healthy consolidation in the longer-term as months of remarkable gains left BTC/USD overbought. Losses have since been reversed and the technical landscape has improved with newfound support along an ascending trendline projection that could help Bitcoin take aim at new highs.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (December 2020 – March 2021)

bitcoin price chart

To that end, bulls may look to test the $58,000 area in coming sessions as little resistance lies between the current trading price and new highs. In the immediate future, a rising trendline from Bitcoin’s January peak may look to keep BTC/USD contained. That said, bulls have already begun to probe the level and a break above the trendline could see resistance turn to support.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Chart: 1 - Hour Time Frame (January 2021 – March 2021)

bitcoin price chart

Either way, the technical landscape has improved considerably as Bitcoin was able to avoid a series of lower lows and lower highs. A new record above $58,000 would establish yet another higher high which would likely open the door for further gains.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, Bitcoin has a penchant for volatility and losses can mount as quickly as gains, a fact traders should carefully consider. In the meantime, keep up to date on recent price developments and analysis using Twitter by following @PeterHanksFX.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open
US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open
2021-03-09 14:50:00
Market Sentiment Positive, Strong USD Dominating Trading | Webinar
Market Sentiment Positive, Strong USD Dominating Trading | Webinar
2021-03-09 13:30:00
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar Awaits BoC Decision
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar Awaits BoC Decision
2021-03-09 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near
2021-03-09 11:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bullish