EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
2021-03-04 14:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: Crude Oil Prices Spike on Saudi and OPEC Surprise
2021-03-04 16:18:00
2021-03-04 16:18:00
OPEC Latest: Crude Oil Price Set-Up Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-03-04 12:00:00
2021-03-04 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
2021-03-04 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support
2021-03-04 17:00:00
2021-03-04 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
2021-03-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
2021-03-04 14:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
2021-03-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
2021-03-04 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURCHF continues to strength today, hitting its highest level since July 2019. The pair has performed strongly since mid February, rising from 1.0800 by over 300 pips to currently trade around 1.1150. $EUR $CHF https://t.co/HvoVNTPVcI
  • #Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support - $XAUUSD Technical Update - https://t.co/GTsMzuqZH5 https://t.co/afXSMr1FQI
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.40% US 500: 0.38% FTSE 100: 0.18% Germany 30: 0.16% France 40: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/riTW2qLw7a
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 17:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • US Dollar strength has continued today, with the $DXY hitting an intraday high around 91.20. The index is now trading slightly lower, currently around 91.05, as markets wait for Powell's speech at 12:05 EST. $USD https://t.co/rxdvVhXGVX
  • $USDCAD is weaker in the aftermath of OPEC+'s decision to hold output steady, falling to trade back around the 1.2600 level. The pair fell to its lowest level in nearly three years during last week's volatility, rebounded to a high of 1.2730, and has then edged lower. $USD $CAD https://t.co/QBVe8X5nVO
  • Russia reportedly has been given an exemption from OPEC+ supply deal - Delegates
  • The Canadian Dollar is surging alongside the rise in oil prices following OPEC+'s decision to hold output steady. $CADJPY has risen above 85.00 to trade at its highest levels since late 2018. $CAD $JPY https://t.co/YzikqjWyvT
  • $WTI Crude Oil is extending its gains, rising above 64.00 to trade at its highest levels in over a year. $OIL $USO https://t.co/7aFsMmJd7x
  • OPEC+ decides not to hike output by 500kbpd in April - Delegate Oil prices at highs of the day https://t.co/UBAtzuEs0b
Breaking: Crude Oil Prices Spike on Saudi and OPEC Surprise

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Crude Oil Price Analysis & News

  • Oil Prices up 5% on Saudi and OPEC Surprise
  • Saudi Arabia and OPEC Agree to Refrain From Boosting Output
  • $70 for Brent Crude Ahead?

Oil Prices Spike on Saudi and OPEC Surprise

Oil prices are soaring on the back of Saudi Arabia and OPEC’s decision to roll over existing cuts throughout April. Like many and including myself, this was the lowest likely outcome with the consensus set for a 500kbpd increase in production. However, that is what has turned out and as a result, WTI and Brent crude futures are up a lofty 5% with the latter at the highest level since January 2020. In light of this outcome, there seems to be little in the way that prevent Brent crude futures hitting $70 in the very short term.

It is important to note that the reports are still emerging with an official statement yet to be finalised

*Update*

Details: Now that the dust has settled, the details are that Saudi Arabia will rollover its voluntary 1mbpd production throughout April before gradually bringing back supply in May. Meanwhile, OPEC+ members will also refrain from hiking production with exemptions given to Russia and Kazakhstan, who will be allowed to boost output by 130kbpd and 20kbpd respectively.

Monitoring OPEC Developments

For monitoring OPEC keep tabs on #OOTT on Twitter and particularly tweets from OPEC watcher, Amena Bakr.

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -25% 15% -5%
Weekly -13% -2% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Market Reaction: In response to the headlines that both Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ were considering rolling over production, oil prices rose sharply in the following hour, breaking above $67/bbl. Alongside this, the boost in oil prices saw commodity linked currencies (CAD, NOK, RUB) push higher. Looking ahead, given the surprise announcement, oil prices remain firmly tilted to the upside with the doors now open for a test of $70/bbl. Similarly, USD/CAD has broken short-term support at 1.2580-85, raising the likelihood of a move to 1.25.

Crude Oil Chart: Intra-day Timeframe

Source: IG

USD/CAD Chart: Intra-day Timeframe

Breaking: Crude Oil Prices Spike on Saudi and OPEC Surprise

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude