News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC Latest: Crude Oil Price Set-Up Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-03-04 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce
2021-03-04 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Swooning as Yields Rise Ahead of Powell Speech
2021-03-03 22:55:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech
2021-03-04 09:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.89%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 66.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OyiaWxTOe9
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/BBKTkI9fWl
  • German Finance Min. Scholz: Germany will need to take on extra debt in 2021. $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6Fc3eqZNSZ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (27/FEB) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 750K Previous: 730K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (FEB/27) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 807.75K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (20/FEB) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 4300K Previous: 4419K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/H4Rl1uWo6n
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.85%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 67.72%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0SweBTr1OH
  • There have been encouraging signs over the last few days from Iran about resuming nuclear diplomacy, opening informal talks - French Diplomatic Source
OPEC Latest: Crude Oil Price Set-Up Ahead of OPEC Meeting

OPEC Latest: Crude Oil Price Set-Up Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Crude Oil Price Analysis & News

  • OPEC Meeting in Focus: How Much Will Production Increase?
  • Monitoring OPEC Developments
  • Brent Crude Oil Levels to Watch

OPEC Meeting in Focus

The first of today’s main risk events is the OPEC meeting where the oil cartel, alongside non-OPEC members, will look to ease production quotas following a brighter oil outlook, in part due to the success of the global vaccine rollouts, which in turn has prompted a sizeable rally in oil prices. The key question for today’s meeting is how much will oil production quotas be relaxed.

However, in light of yesterday’s OPEC source reports that a rollover of current production caps is on the table, there are now three potential outcomes.

  • The most likely scenario in my view is that OPEC+ will relax quotas by 500kbpd, delighting Russia who has been an advocate for boosting production, while Saudi Arabia unwinds their additional 1mpbd cut by 500kbpd also. This would be the least volatile outcome as it does not favour either bulls or bears in the short run.
  • The bull scenario would be the abovementioned rollover of existing cuts, which I see as the lowest probability outcome
  • The bear scenario in the short run would be for a 500kbpd increase by OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia to unwind the entirety of their additional cuts.

A reminder that following last months 20% increase in Brent crude prices, oil is now trading within close proximity to Saudi Arabia’s estimated fiscal breakeven price of $67/bbl, therefore, it is unlikely that Saudi in particular will want to put a stop to the current trend and thus remain cautious in their approach to bringing oil back onto the market. Alongside this, with the buzzword of a commodity supercycle doing the rounds, OPEC will be aware that speculative position would have played its part in boosting oil prices, making the physical oil complex appear healthier than is actually the case, further supporting that OPEC+ will boost production gradually.

Monitoring OPEC Developments

The meeting starts at 1300GMT, however, be mindful that there will be several sources doing the rounds ahead of the meeting and thus keep tabs on OOTT on Twitter and particularly tweets from OPEC watcher, Amena Bakr.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 8% -4%
Weekly 8% -18% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Brent Crude Oil Levels to Watch

Oil prices have pulled back in recent sessions, which isn’t all too surprising given that the market is coming off a 20% gain in February, whereby prices had hit their highest level in a year and thus risk has been taken off the table ahead of the OPEC meeting. Alongside this, risk sentiment has also taken a hit over the past week amid concerns over a possible tightening in financial conditions, given the rally in global bond yields. In terms of levels in focus, immediate support resides at the 20DMA (63.44) with the 38.2% Fib retracement level below at 62.67. On the topside, 64.50 to 65.00 will be watched.

Brent Crude Chart: Daily Time Frame

OPEC Latest: Crude Oil Price Set-Up Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Forecast: Holding Steady Mid-Range, Bond Yields Rise Again
FTSE 100 Forecast: Holding Steady Mid-Range, Bond Yields Rise Again
2021-03-04 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech
2021-03-04 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude