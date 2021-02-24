News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower
2021-02-24 04:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Suffers Breakdown as Dow Jones Treads Water - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-23 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Treasury Rates, Negative Yielding Debt Pressure Prices
2021-02-24 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Complicate Rebound Effort - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-23 20:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength to Persist, Correction Possible First
2021-02-24 09:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Will Resistance Stop the GBP/USD Rally?
2021-02-23 22:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
Real Time News
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/9xUlFrQTtv
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/4AGytZ8lru
  • US Dollar Price Outlook: Dovish Powell, Stimulus Vote to Weigh on USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/02/24/US-Dollar-Price-Outlook-Dovish-Powell-Stimulus-Vote-to-Weigh-on-USD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $DXY $USD https://t.co/TDmS6ygWk8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.19%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dMcWixJYLg
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.29% Gold: 0.09% Oil - US Crude: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/C8pHGTsuvC
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/XUkoyY8rjM
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.39% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/s5dWrF5x0n
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.21% US 500: -0.27% FTSE 100: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/B9QJe7kXWi
  • 🇫🇷 Business Confidence (FEB) Actual: 97 Expected: 99 Previous: 96 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Business Confidence (FEB) due at 07:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 99 Previous: 98 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance

Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro Price, News and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD may break out of its current torpor with a move higher more likely.
  • Retail sentiment is mixed.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD price action over the last few days has been biased towards the upside but with little real conviction. The US dollar side of the pair has produced most of the recent movement, with the greenback’s weakness helping EUR/USD back towards 1.2200 and possibly higher. Fed chair Jerome Powell yesterday suggested that the economy needed more for longer before sustained inflation appears and rate hikes are needed, and he is likely to repeat this message later today in front of the House Financial Services Committee.

The economic calendar shows little in the way of market-moving Euro news, while the US has more to look forwards to going through to the end of the week. The latest durable goods data is released at 13:30 GMT today, core PCE (Jan) is released tomorrow along with Michigan consumer sentiment, while ISM manufacturing PMI is on the docket for Friday. For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The daily chart shows EUR/USD capped below 1.2192/1.2200 although the pair are currently getting a small boost from the 50-day simple moving average. If they can hold above this sma then a push higher is likely. The pair’s price action doesn’t suggest a great deal of volatility, nor does the 14-day ATR, and any further move higher may be more a slow grind than a traditional break of resistance with a burst of volatility.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2020 – February 24, 2021)

Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 24% -6% 5%
Weekly 6% 0% 3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader datashow 44.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.26 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish