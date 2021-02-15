DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Creep Up but Equities Continue to Shine

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print
2021-02-15 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally Stretched, Risk of Possible Correction Ahead
2021-02-15 12:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Platinum Forecast: Will Supply Shortfall Drive Wider Price Divergence?
2021-02-15 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy
2021-02-15 09:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2021-02-15 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Spanish Economy Minister expects new aid package for firms to be approved in March
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.10%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/t9jWV8Agae
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/XCJ5owucZx
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.37% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wHMwoCaBMu
  • 🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (JAN) Actual: $-14.54B Expected: $-14.70B Previous: $-15.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-15
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (JAN) due at 12:20 GMT (15min) Expected: $-14.70B Previous: $-15.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-15
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/TWvFsYyBkZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.97%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uC6OQEmfaW
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.71% Silver: 0.85% Gold: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gEsUWqYYMK
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4O7b0c28SH
DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Creep Up but Equities Continue to Shine

DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Creep Up but Equities Continue to Shine

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Bond yields rise as the economic recovery gathers momentum
  • Equities are tracking yields higher for now, correction to follow in due course
  • DAX 30 continues to aim for all-time high
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Equity markets continue to attract positive momentum despite bond yields rising rapidly as the economy remains well supported in the short-term with regards to monetary stimulus. Yields on US treasuries have risen to almost pre-pandemic levels as the nation of economic recovery is gathering steam, leading to an increase in risk appetite in the short-term.

Advertisement

Companies that have a positive correlation with economic performance were rising this morning alongside an expectation that inflation will be higher during the year, driven by higher output growth, hindering the expected performance of longer-dated bonds.

There is generally an inverse relationship between bond yields and equities, given that they represent the opportunity cost of investing in stocks, which means that a stock has to offer a return at least as high as the yield on bonds to make it an attractive investment. As bond yields go up, equities become less attractive because the higher return from taking on additional risk is diminished.

Whilst this relationship may take some time to materialize given the current recovery from the pandemic lows, rising bond yields pose a threat to stocks once the euphoria of an economic recovery settles.

Chart: US 10 year yield vs S&P 500

DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Creep Up but Equities Continue to Shine

Source: Refinitiv

For now, stocks seem to be focused on improved economic data and the possibility of a return to normal this summer as the rate of vaccinations picks up worldwide, leaving a short-term positive correlation between yields and stocks, but investors need to be aware of any sign of inflexion on equity prices as a downside correction is bound to happen at some point.

Bond Yields (And Their Relationship to FX)

DAX 30 Daily chart

DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Creep Up but Equities Continue to Shine

The DAX 30 continues to show strong resilience by avoiding further bearish correction and pushing towards a new attempt at breaking the all-time high. Strong resistance at 14,140 has once again caused bullish momentum to stall but a build up in buyer support could see the German index breaking above 14,195 in the short-term, with a strong attempt at 14,250, where signs of caution could creep in, leading to a possible correction.

Momentum indicators seem to be showing that the DAX is creeping into overbought territory again, but I expect bullish momentum to hold as buyers attempt to take the index higher, above the previous all-time high. To the downside, 13,830 continues to be a strong area of support, but expect strong bearish support to bring the index back towards 13,500 once, and if, the sell-off takes place.

Germany 30 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 69% 11% 27%
Weekly 21% -8% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Rally Stretched, Risk of Possible Correction Ahead
Crude Oil Rally Stretched, Risk of Possible Correction Ahead
2021-02-15 12:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy
2021-02-15 09:00:00
Gold, Platinum Forecast: Will Supply Shortfall Drive Wider Price Divergence?
Gold, Platinum Forecast: Will Supply Shortfall Drive Wider Price Divergence?
2021-02-15 06:00:00
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Weekly Outlook: Pandemic, Reflation Trade in Focus
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Weekly Outlook: Pandemic, Reflation Trade in Focus
2021-02-15 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish