Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, NIKKEI 225, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

Dow Jones futures edged lower after registering a small loss on Monday

Reflation trade appears to have taken a pause as markets anticipate new fiscal stimulus to come in mid-March

The Hang Seng Index surged 2.4% and scrapped the 30,000 mark, reaching a fresh 20-month high

Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA Get Your Free Equities Forecast Get My Guide

Fiscal stimulus, Earnings, Southbound flow to HK, Asia-Pacific Stocks Outlook:

US markets were mixed overnight with healthcare (+0.76%), consumer staples (+0.74%) and information technology (+0.55%) sectors outperforming. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices, reflecting a cooling appetite for reflation trades as investors returned to tech and staples seeking for certainty. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said that he is aiming to pass the new fiscal stimulus plan by mid-March, which may have disappointed investors who had anticipated a shorter timeline.

US earnings continued to fare well, with 71 out of 86, or 82% S&P 500 companies delivering positive surprises so far this season. Looking ahead, Johnson & Johnson, UBS, 3M, Hyndai, GE, American Express, Microsoft, AMD are among the key companies to reveal results today (table at the end). Read more on my earnings outlook report.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 26-01-2021

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

The DXY US Dollar index rebounded to 90.30 to test the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, which may serve as an immediate resistance level. The US 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.03% from 1.08% a day ago, reflecting rising demand for safety and lowered reflation expectations. This may set a sour tone for Asia-Pacific equities after a strong trading session on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) surged 2.4% on Monday and closed above the 30,000 mark for the first time since May 2019. The rally was led by technology companies including Tencent (+10.9%), Meituan (+5.2%) and Alibaba (+2.95%) as southbound inflow from mainland investors ramped up.

Hang Seng Top 10 Stocks Performance 26-01-2021

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

The HSI registered a whopping 13.8% year-to-date gain, propelled by substantial amount of southbound inflow via the Hong Kong-Shanghai and Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock connections. Some HK$ 19.25 billion of net southbound inflow were observed on Monday, more than doubled from HK$ 9.36 billion seen on last Friday. Total southbound flows contributed to around 30% HKEX's daily turnover recently.

Hang Seng Index vs. Daily Southbound Net Flow – 12 Months

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA What does it take to trade around data? Get My Guide

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Dow Jones index extended its upward trajectory within an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The bull trend is well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as an immediate support level. A breaking down of the 20-Day SMA may signal a short-term trend reversal. Support and resistance levels can be found at 30,430 (50-Day SMA) and 31,460 (upper Bollinger Band) respectively.

Dow Jones Index – Daily Chart

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng index is riding a strong trend with an attempt to breach the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at 29,870. Breaching this level may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 30,930 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. The MACD indicator has shown sign of weakness however, which may suggest that the index is temporarily overbought and due for a correction.

Hang Seng Index – Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index hit the 100% Fibonacci extension level of 28,770 and has retraced slightly since. The overall trend remains bullish as highlighted in the two “Ascending Channels” below. A bearish MACD crossover reflects faltering bullish momentum and may hint at short-term pressure. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 27,980 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) and 28,770 (100% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

Nikkei 225 Index – Daily Chart

S&P 500 Earnings Calendar 22-26th January 2021

Name Date Actual Estimate Surprise New Oriental Education & Techn 22/1/2021 0.43 0.341 26.10 Regions Financial Corp 22/1/2021 0.61 0.419 45.60 Schlumberger NV 22/1/2021 0.22 0.175 25.70 Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH 22/1/2021 0.27 0.293 (7.80) Ally Financial Inc 22/1/2021 1.60 1.066 50.10 Kansas City Southern 22/1/2021 1.89 1.925 (1.80) Reliance Industries Ltd 22/1/2021 20.33 18.176 11.90 Nidec Corp 25/1/2021 59.50 54.863 8.50 Koninklijke Philips NV 25/1/2021 1.98 1.983 (0.20) Kimberly-Clark Corp 25/1/2021 1.69 1.616 4.60 Johnson & Johnson 26/1/2021 1.825 Novartis AG 26/1/2021 5.798 DR Horton Inc 26/1/2021 1.707 UBS Group AG 26/1/2021 1.49 3M Co 26/1/2021 2.154 Raytheon Technologies Corp 26/1/2021 0.695 Freeport-McMoRan Inc 26/1/2021 0.371 Alaska Air Group Inc 26/1/2021 (2.894) PACCAR Inc 26/1/2021 1.206 NextEra Energy Inc 26/1/2021 0.397 NextEra Energy Partners LP 26/1/2021 0.532 Rockwell Automation Inc 26/1/2021 1.891 Prologis Inc 26/1/2021 0.923 Lockheed Martin Corp 26/1/2021 6.416 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co 26/1/2021 1.077 Hyundai Motor Co 26/1/2021 7,352.462 General Electric Co 26/1/2021 0.092 Xerox Holdings Corp 26/1/2021 0.628 American Express Co 26/1/2021 1.287 Verizon Communications Inc 26/1/2021 1.168 Invesco Ltd 26/1/2021 0.568 Advanced Micro Devices Inc 26/1/2021 0.468 Maxim Integrated Products Inc 26/1/2021 0.677 Varian Medical Systems Inc 26/1/2021 1.03 W R Berkley Corp 26/1/2021 0.784 CH Robinson Worldwide Inc 26/1/2021 0.968 F5 Networks Inc 26/1/2021 2.442 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitt 26/1/2021 8.009 Microsoft Corp 26/1/2021 1.635 Starbucks Corp 26/1/2021 0.554 Boston Properties Inc 26/1/2021 1.587 Texas Instruments Inc 26/1/2021 1.332 Capital One Financial Corp 26/1/2021 2.94

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter