Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
DOW JONES, HANG SENG, NIKKEI 225, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:
- Dow Jones futures edged lower after registering a small loss on Monday
- Reflation trade appears to have taken a pause as markets anticipate new fiscal stimulus to come in mid-March
- The Hang Seng Index surged 2.4% and scrapped the 30,000 mark, reaching a fresh 20-month high
Fiscal stimulus, Earnings, Southbound flow to HK, Asia-Pacific Stocks Outlook:
US markets were mixed overnight with healthcare (+0.76%), consumer staples (+0.74%) and information technology (+0.55%) sectors outperforming. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices, reflecting a cooling appetite for reflation trades as investors returned to tech and staples seeking for certainty. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said that he is aiming to pass the new fiscal stimulus plan by mid-March, which may have disappointed investors who had anticipated a shorter timeline.
US earnings continued to fare well, with 71 out of 86, or 82% S&P 500 companies delivering positive surprises so far this season. Looking ahead, Johnson & Johnson, UBS, 3M, Hyndai, GE, American Express, Microsoft, AMD are among the key companies to reveal results today (table at the end). Read more on my earnings outlook report.
The DXY US Dollar index rebounded to 90.30 to test the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, which may serve as an immediate resistance level. The US 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.03% from 1.08% a day ago, reflecting rising demand for safety and lowered reflation expectations. This may set a sour tone for Asia-Pacific equities after a strong trading session on Monday.
The Hang Seng Index (HSI) surged 2.4% on Monday and closed above the 30,000 mark for the first time since May 2019. The rally was led by technology companies including Tencent (+10.9%), Meituan (+5.2%) and Alibaba (+2.95%) as southbound inflow from mainland investors ramped up.
The HSI registered a whopping 13.8% year-to-date gain, propelled by substantial amount of southbound inflow via the Hong Kong-Shanghai and Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock connections. Some HK$ 19.25 billion of net southbound inflow were observed on Monday, more than doubled from HK$ 9.36 billion seen on last Friday. Total southbound flows contributed to around 30% HKEX's daily turnover recently.
Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis:
Technically, the Dow Jones index extended its upward trajectory within an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The bull trend is well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as an immediate support level. A breaking down of the 20-Day SMA may signal a short-term trend reversal. Support and resistance levels can be found at 30,430 (50-Day SMA) and 31,460 (upper Bollinger Band) respectively.
Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:
The Hang Seng index is riding a strong trend with an attempt to breach the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at 29,870. Breaching this level may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 30,930 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. The MACD indicator has shown sign of weakness however, which may suggest that the index is temporarily overbought and due for a correction.
Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:
The Nikkei 225 index hit the 100% Fibonacci extension level of 28,770 and has retraced slightly since. The overall trend remains bullish as highlighted in the two “Ascending Channels” below. A bearish MACD crossover reflects faltering bullish momentum and may hint at short-term pressure. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 27,980 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) and 28,770 (100% Fibonacci extension) respectively.
