S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FOMC, GDP, Earnings in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bullish, EUR/GBP Bearish
2021-01-24 04:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, VIX, Tesla and Leverage Reflect Greater Risk to the Relentless Bull Market
2021-01-25 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-24 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Weakness in US Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Weekly Reversal- Bear Market Rally or More?
2021-01-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Wedge Patterns in Focus
2021-01-24 01:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/3:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross-market outlook in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/Sj2NSgZ4xD
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/8G8mUX4so6 https://t.co/MAn2EL32sU
  • In the week ahead, around 25% of S&P 500 companies will release their results, including GE, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Microsoft, Boeing, AT&T, Facebook, Apple, Tesla, Visa and Amazon. Read more on my earnings outlook report. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2021/01/17/Dow-Nasdaq-SP-500-Outlook-Earnings-May-Bring-Positive-Surprises.html
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.20%) S&P 500 (+0.28%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.51%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Nearly 80% of the S&P 500 constituents closed in the red on Friday, dragged by materials (-0.43%), financials (-0.38%) and energy (-0.34%) whereas defensive utilities (+0.20%), real estate (+0.15%) and communication services (+0.02%) outperformed. https://t.co/vf08Fhfvxd
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/fSRW0Z8mNQ
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/RyMqsHehsY
  • RT @GunjanJS: This is pretty wild. Last year, in RECORD year for options, about 30 million contracts traded daily. This year, it’s been mo…
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCZ9dzS https://t.co/KD6mfkiCaW
  • What are some technical and fundamental factors affecting the equities market? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/YQG1aaIT8C #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/TEoSjMpMBo
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FOMC, GDP, Earnings in Focus

S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FOMC, GDP, Earnings in Focus

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

S&P 500, HANG SENG, ASX 200, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • Wall Street equities retreated from record highs on Friday as investors weighed the pandemic’s impact
  • FOMC meeting and US Q4 GDP data are among the top macro events this week
  • Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Tesla, Amazon earnings will be in focus amid a busy earnings week
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Pandemic, US Earnings, FOMC, Asia-Pacific Stocks Weekly Outlook:

Asia-Pacific equities kicked off the week with a positive tone as Wall Street equity futures advanced in early trading hours, erasing last Friday’s losses. Virus concerns and tighter lockdown measures around the globe are back at center-stage as stock marketsappear to have priced in lofty optimism about vaccine rollout, fiscal stimulus, reflation and another seemingly upbeat earnings season. Leaders in the US, EU and UK warned of longer and potentially stricter lockdowns in the wake of mutant Covid-19 straits, which might hinder a near-term economic recovery and favor tech stocks over cyclically-sensitive energy and industrial sectors.

The US Treasury yield curve is little-changed compared to a week ago, with the 10-year rate hovering at around 1.08%. This may point to dwindling hopes for reflation compared to two week ago, when yields surged rapidly alongside the inflation outlook.

This week, traders are eyeing the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision (expected to be on hold) and an update from Jerome Powell about the central bank’s view of the economic outlook as well as clues about tapering in the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Although fiscal stimulus may help to cushion some of the pandemic’s economic impact, a still-fragile recovery may warrant a dovish Fed in the near future. Besides, US Q4 GDP(up 4% QoQexpected) and core PCE inflation data are also among the key drivers for USD and the broader markets.Find out more from DailyFX calendar.

Australia’s ASX 200 index opened 0.28% higher, led by consumer staples (+0.78%), information technology (+0.67%) and materials (+0.57%) sectors, whereas energy (-1.15%) and industrials (-0.34%) lagged. The index looks set to challenge a key resistance level at 6,810, buoyed by the approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine by Australia’s medical regulator and steady base metal prices.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) hit a key resistance level at 30,000 and has since entered a consolidative period. Southbound net flow via the stock connections have fallen for three days in a row, reflecting cooling appetite from mainland investors after a record daily inflow of HK$ 26 billion seen on January 19th. Chinese video-sharing start-up Kuaishou has filed for an IPO in Hong Kong, in which it is expected to raise over US$ 5 billion with strong demand from cornerstone investors.

Looking back to Friday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices ended lower as the DXY US Dollar rebounded on rising demand for safety. Nearly 80% of the S&P 500 constituents closed in the red, dragged by materials (-0.43%), financials (-0.38%) and energy (-0.34%) whereas defensive utilities (+0.20%), real estate (+0.15%) and communication services (+0.02%) outperformed.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 22-01-2021

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FOMC, GDP, Earnings in Focus

US Q4 earnings have fared well, with 67 out of 82, or 82% of S&P 500 companies beating analysts’ earnings forecasts so far this season. Financial and technology companies outperformed, whereas airlines and energy companies lagged behind due to the lingering impact of the pandemic. Yet, stock markets’ rich valuations and a clouded economic outlook may limit upside potential in the near term, encouraging some liquidating activity to lock in profits.

In the week ahead, around 25% of S&P 500 companies will release their results, including GE, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Microsoft, Boeing, AT&T, Facebook, Apple, Tesla, Visa and Amazon. Read more on my earnings outlook report.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the S&P 500 index has pulled back slightly from the ceiling of the “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The bull trend remains intact and is well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line. Support and resistance levels can be found at 3,804 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) and 3,893 (100% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FOMC, GDP, Earnings in Focus

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is attempting to breach a key resistance level at 6,810 (200% Fibonacci extension) after penetrating the ceiling of a range-bound zone, as highlighted in green. Breaking 6,810 may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 6,900. Widening Bollinger Band width and a bullish MACD crossover hint at strong upward momentum. An immediate support level can be found at 6,718 – the 20-Day SMA.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FOMC, GDP, Earnings in Focus

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng index is riding a strong trend with an attempt to breach the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at 29,870. Breaching this level may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 30,930 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. The MACD indicator has shown sign of weakness however, which may suggest that the index is temporarily overbought and due for a correction.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FOMC, GDP, Earnings in Focus
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Earnings Calendar 21-22nd January 2021

Name

Date

Actual

Estimate

Surprise

TAL Education Group

21/1/2021

0.02

0.066

(69.70)

M&T Bank Corp

21/1/2021

3.54

3.012

17.50

Truist Financial Corp

21/1/2021

1.18

0.951

24.10

KeyCorp

21/1/2021

0.57

0.43

32.60

Fifth Third Bancorp

21/1/2021

0.87

0.688

26.50

Travelers Cos Inc/The

21/1/2021

4.91

3.198

53.50

Baker Hughes Co

21/1/2021

(0.07)

0.172

(140.70)

Northern Trust Corp

21/1/2021

1.49

1.488

0.20

FuelCell Energy Inc

21/1/2021

(0.07)

(0.023)

(201.00)

Union Pacific Corp

21/1/2021

2.36

2.244

5.20

Intel Corp

21/1/2021

1.42

1.111

27.80

CSX Corp

21/1/2021

0.99

1.005

(1.50)

Intuitive Surgical Inc

21/1/2021

3.58

3.154

13.50

Seagate Technology PLC

21/1/2021

1.29

1.134

13.80

International Business Machine

21/1/2021

2.07

1.791

15.60

PPG Industries Inc

21/1/2021

1.59

1.569

1.30

SVB Financial Group

21/1/2021

7.40

3.873

91.10

People's United Financial Inc

21/1/2021

0.35

0.318

10.10

Boston Private Financial Holdi

21/1/2021

0.30

0.17

76.50

New Oriental Education & Techn

22/1/2021

0.43

0.341

26.10

Regions Financial Corp

22/1/2021

0.61

0.419

45.60

Schlumberger NV

22/1/2021

0.22

0.175

25.70

Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH

22/1/2021

0.27

0.293

(7.80)

Ally Financial Inc

22/1/2021

1.60

1.066

50.10

Kansas City Southern

22/1/2021

1.89

1.925

(1.80)

Reliance Industries Ltd

22/1/2021

20.33

18.176

11.90

Reliance Industries Ltd

22/1/2021

20.33

18.176

11.90

Source: Bloomberg

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-22 16:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
2021-01-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook - Trying to Stem Recent Heavy Losses
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook - Trying to Stem Recent Heavy Losses
2021-01-22 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50
US 500
Mixed