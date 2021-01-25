News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Steady, Euro Slips, GBP Benefits From Vaccine Success - US Market Open
2021-01-25 14:00:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Bullish or Bearish Amid Major Events
2021-01-25 12:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, VIX, Tesla and Leverage Reflect Greater Risk to the Relentless Bull Market
2021-01-25 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-24 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance
2021-01-25 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Steady, Euro Slips, GBP Benefits From Vaccine Success - US Market Open
2021-01-25 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish
2021-01-25 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japan’s Tighter Lockdown and FOMC in Focus
2021-01-25 11:51:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.04% Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RkfNp3MQFJ
  • $GBPUSD is working its way into a 'terminal wedge' (meaning it will just run out of area). There is a bullish slant to the move which will may shape its tempo on the eventual break (of necessity or intent) https://t.co/9tAmwhRRGA
  • $EURUSD recently hit a fresh intraday low, falling from a morning high around 1.2180 by over 50 pips to currently trade around 1.2125. $EUR $USD https://t.co/sAmlUXzHRI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 67.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ynTWWAOg90
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.15% Gold: 0.11% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mGonw6VUtN
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.21% Wall Street: -0.35% FTSE 100: -0.94% France 40: -1.21% Germany 30: -1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Doo7fWrpDf
  • Markets have digested the realization that the rollout of the vaccine campaign does mean an immediate solution to the current economic and social problems. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/6L1lXf8W82 https://t.co/29E7PkyyaV
  • The $DXY continues to hold above the psychological level of 90 and is testing around 90.30 this morning. $USD https://t.co/ZoLnf9pCDE
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uMIVmW3vUW
  • ECB's Lane: - If favorable financing conditions can be maintained, maximum amount of asset purchases may not be necessary - Recent intensification of pandemic represents a significant downside risk, requires continuation of various fiscal support measures #ECB $EUR
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Moving average resistance remains firm.
  • Client sentiment suggests gold may move higher.
Advertisement

The price of gold is stuck in a small range in early turnover as traders ready themselves for a busy week of potentially market-moving data releases and events. Tomorrow sees the release of the closely watched consumer confidence number for January, Wednesday sees durable goods for December and the latest FOMC meeting and policy decision, Thursday the first look at Q4 GDP while on Friday, the Fed’s favoured reading of inflation, core PCE. All these releases and the FOMC meeting have the potential to move the US dollar in the short-term and by association, the price of gold as well. The US dollar basket is currently trading a fraction higher at 90.23, just below the middle of the current 90.00 to 91.00 trading range.

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Calendar.

The daily chart shows gold being propped up by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,837/oz. while a cluster of moving averages is stymying further upside progress. The precious metal has broken above the 50-day sma but still has the 20- and 200-day smas and three recent prior highs blocking the way past $1,875/oz. This level should hold in the short-term although further US dollar weakness will see this cluster of resistance come under pressure.

Moving Averages (MA) Explained for Traders

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download the Q1 2021 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – January 25, 2021)

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 13% 3%
Weekly -8% 4% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG retail trader data show 81.74% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.48 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Bullish or Bearish Amid Major Events
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Bullish or Bearish Amid Major Events
2021-01-25 12:47:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japan’s Tighter Lockdown and FOMC in Focus
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japan’s Tighter Lockdown and FOMC in Focus
2021-01-25 11:51:00
CAC 40 Under Pressure as France Struggles to Contain the Virus
CAC 40 Under Pressure as France Struggles to Contain the Virus
2021-01-25 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish
2021-01-25 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish