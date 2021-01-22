S&P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback
S&P 500, HANG SENG, NIKKEI 225, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:
- The S&P 500 index closed marginally higher as tech gained, but two thirds of the stocks fell
- Asia-Pacific indices look set to pull back slightly from their recent highs
- Southbound inflow in HK via stock connections fell for a second day, risking a pullback in the HSI
S&P 500, Hang Seng, Earnings, Asia-Pacific Stocks Outlook:
Asia-Pacific stocks look set to open broadly lower after Wall Street saw a mixed trading session. The S&P 500 index edged marginally higher, led by heavy-weight information technology (+1.32%), consumer discretionary (+0.55%) and communication services (+0.26%), while two thirds of its constituents finished lower. Investors are perhaps looking for fresh catalysts to support Wall Street’s record-breaking rally when stock market valuations are close to two-decade highs.
US earnings continued to deliver positive surprises, with 15 out of 19 S&P 500 companies beating market forecasts last night (table at the end). Intel’s share price fell 4.5% in aftermarket trade despite posting a record revenue and higher-than-expected EPS. So far in the earnings season, more than 85% of the blue chips have smashed analysts’ forecasts. Read more on my earnings outlook report.
S&P 500 Sector Performance 21-01-2021
Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX
A mixed US session may set a sour tone for Asia-Pacific markets, with equity futures pointing to a lower start across Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India on Friday morning. Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock market benchmark looks set to open mildly lower after gaining 0.82% on Thursday.
The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is facing some selling pressure as the index attempts to challenge a psychological resistance level at 30,000. The HSI registered a whopping 15% gain over the last month, propelled by substantial amount of southbound inflow via the Hong Kong-Shanghai and Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock connections. It is worth noting that daily southbound inflowhas fallentwo days in a row to HK$ 16,263 million from a record high of 26,592 million seen on January 19th, reflecting cooling appetite from mainland investors for Hong Kong stocks. Total southbound flows contributed to around 30% HKEX's daily turnover recently.
Hang Seng Index vs. Daily Southbound Net Flow – 12 Months
Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX
Australia’s ASX 200 Index opened 0.11% lower amid a defensive trading session. Healthcare (+1.99%), consumer discretionary (+1.25%) and consumer staples (+0.52%) were leading while energy (-2.06%) and information technology (-1.71%) were lagging.
On the macro front, UK retail sales and a string of Markit Manufacturing PMIs across the EU and US will be closely eyed on Friday. Find out more from DailyFX calendar.
S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis:
Technically, the S&P 500 index extended its upward trajectory within an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The bull trend is well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, albeit the upper ceiling of the channel may serve as an immediate resistance. Support and resistance levels can be found at 3,893 (100% Fibonacci extension) and 3,804 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) respectively.
S&P 500 Index – Daily Chart
Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:
The Hang Seng Index is riding a strong trend and is about to challenge a psychological resistance level at 30,000. Breaching it may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 30,933 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. A failed attempt, however, may lead to a technical pullback to test an immediate support level at 29,038 – the 100% Fibonacci extension. The RSI indicator stretches beyond the overbought threshold of 70, reflecting strong upward momentum but also warns about a technical correction.
Hang Seng Index – Daily Chart
Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:
The Nikkei 225 index hit the 100% Fibonacci extension level of 28,770 and has retraced slightly since. The overall trend remains bullish as highlighted in the two “Ascending Channels” below, although a period of consolidation may be seen before the index attempts higher highs. A bearish MACD crossover may hint at short-term pressure. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 27,800 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) and 28,770 (100% Fibonacci extension) respectively.
Nikkei 225 Index – Daily Chart
S&P 500 Earnings Calendar 21-22nd January 2021
Name
Date
Period
Actual
Estimate
Surprise
TAL Education Group
21/1/2021
Q3 21
0.02
0.066
(69.70)
M&T Bank Corp
21/1/2021
Q4 20
3.54
3.012
17.50
Truist Financial Corp
21/1/2021
Q4 20
1.18
0.951
24.10
KeyCorp
21/1/2021
Q4 20
0.57
0.43
32.60
Fifth Third Bancorp
21/1/2021
Q4 20
0.87
0.688
26.50
Travelers Cos Inc/The
21/1/2021
Q4 20
4.91
3.198
53.50
Baker Hughes Co
21/1/2021
Q4 20
(0.07)
0.172
(140.70)
Northern Trust Corp
21/1/2021
Q4 20
1.49
1.488
0.20
FuelCell Energy Inc
21/1/2021
Q4 20
(0.07)
(0.023)
(201.00)
Union Pacific Corp
21/1/2021
Q4 20
2.36
2.244
5.20
Intel Corp
21/1/2021
Q4 20
1.42
1.111
27.80
CSX Corp
21/1/2021
Q4 20
0.99
1.005
(1.50)
Intuitive Surgical Inc
21/1/2021
Q4 20
3.58
3.154
13.50
Seagate Technology PLC
21/1/2021
Q2 21
1.29
1.134
13.80
PPG Industries Inc
21/1/2021
Q4 20
1.59
1.569
1.30
International Business Machine
21/1/2021
Q4 20
2.07
1.791
15.60
SVB Financial Group
21/1/2021
Q4 20
7.40
3.873
91.10
People's United Financial Inc
21/1/2021
Q4 20
0.35
0.318
10.10
Boston Private Financial Holdi
21/1/2021
Q4 20
0.30
0.17
76.50
Regions Financial Corp
22/1/2021
Q4 20
0.419
Kansas City Southern
22/1/2021
Q4 20
1.925
Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH
22/1/2021
Q4 20
0.293
New Oriental Education & Techn
22/1/2021
Q2 21
0.341
Reliance Industries Ltd
22/1/2021
Q3 21
18.176
Reliance Industries Ltd
22/1/2021
Q3 21
18.176
Schlumberger NV
22/1/2021
Q4 20
0.175
Ally Financial Inc
22/1/2021
Q4 20
1.066
Source: Bloomberg
--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com
To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.