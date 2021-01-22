News & Analysis at your fingertips.

S&P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback

S&P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

S&P 500, HANG SENG, NIKKEI 225, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 index closed marginally higher as tech gained, but two thirds of the stocks fell
  • Asia-Pacific indices look set to pull back slightly from their recent highs
  • Southbound inflow in HK via stock connections fell for a second day, risking a pullback in the HSI
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500, Hang Seng, Earnings, Asia-Pacific Stocks Outlook:

Asia-Pacific stocks look set to open broadly lower after Wall Street saw a mixed trading session. The S&P 500 index edged marginally higher, led by heavy-weight information technology (+1.32%), consumer discretionary (+0.55%) and communication services (+0.26%), while two thirds of its constituents finished lower. Investors are perhaps looking for fresh catalysts to support Wall Street’s record-breaking rally when stock market valuations are close to two-decade highs.

US earnings continued to deliver positive surprises, with 15 out of 19 S&P 500 companies beating market forecasts last night (table at the end). Intel’s share price fell 4.5% in aftermarket trade despite posting a record revenue and higher-than-expected EPS. So far in the earnings season, more than 85% of the blue chips have smashed analysts’ forecasts. Read more on my earnings outlook report.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 21-01-2021

S&amp;P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

A mixed US session may set a sour tone for Asia-Pacific markets, with equity futures pointing to a lower start across Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India on Friday morning. Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock market benchmark looks set to open mildly lower after gaining 0.82% on Thursday.

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is facing some selling pressure as the index attempts to challenge a psychological resistance level at 30,000. The HSI registered a whopping 15% gain over the last month, propelled by substantial amount of southbound inflow via the Hong Kong-Shanghai and Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock connections. It is worth noting that daily southbound inflowhas fallentwo days in a row to HK$ 16,263 million from a record high of 26,592 million seen on January 19th, reflecting cooling appetite from mainland investors for Hong Kong stocks. Total southbound flows contributed to around 30% HKEX's daily turnover recently.

Hang Seng Index vs. Daily Southbound Net Flow – 12 Months

S&amp;P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Australia’s ASX 200 Index opened 0.11% lower amid a defensive trading session. Healthcare (+1.99%), consumer discretionary (+1.25%) and consumer staples (+0.52%) were leading while energy (-2.06%) and information technology (-1.71%) were lagging.

On the macro front, UK retail sales and a string of Markit Manufacturing PMIs across the EU and US will be closely eyed on Friday. Find out more from DailyFX calendar.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the S&P 500 index extended its upward trajectory within an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The bull trend is well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, albeit the upper ceiling of the channel may serve as an immediate resistance. Support and resistance levels can be found at 3,893 (100% Fibonacci extension) and 3,804 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index is riding a strong trend and is about to challenge a psychological resistance level at 30,000. Breaching it may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 30,933 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. A failed attempt, however, may lead to a technical pullback to test an immediate support level at 29,038 – the 100% Fibonacci extension. The RSI indicator stretches beyond the overbought threshold of 70, reflecting strong upward momentum but also warns about a technical correction.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index hit the 100% Fibonacci extension level of 28,770 and has retraced slightly since. The overall trend remains bullish as highlighted in the two “Ascending Channels” below, although a period of consolidation may be seen before the index attempts higher highs. A bearish MACD crossover may hint at short-term pressure. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 27,800 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) and 28,770 (100% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

Nikkei 225 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Hovers at Record High, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 Eye Pullback
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Earnings Calendar 21-22nd January 2021

Name

Date

Period

Actual

Estimate

Surprise

TAL Education Group

21/1/2021

Q3 21

0.02

0.066

(69.70)

M&T Bank Corp

21/1/2021

Q4 20

3.54

3.012

17.50

Truist Financial Corp

21/1/2021

Q4 20

1.18

0.951

24.10

KeyCorp

21/1/2021

Q4 20

0.57

0.43

32.60

Fifth Third Bancorp

21/1/2021

Q4 20

0.87

0.688

26.50

Travelers Cos Inc/The

21/1/2021

Q4 20

4.91

3.198

53.50

Baker Hughes Co

21/1/2021

Q4 20

(0.07)

0.172

(140.70)

Northern Trust Corp

21/1/2021

Q4 20

1.49

1.488

0.20

FuelCell Energy Inc

21/1/2021

Q4 20

(0.07)

(0.023)

(201.00)

Union Pacific Corp

21/1/2021

Q4 20

2.36

2.244

5.20

Intel Corp

21/1/2021

Q4 20

1.42

1.111

27.80

CSX Corp

21/1/2021

Q4 20

0.99

1.005

(1.50)

Intuitive Surgical Inc

21/1/2021

Q4 20

3.58

3.154

13.50

Seagate Technology PLC

21/1/2021

Q2 21

1.29

1.134

13.80

PPG Industries Inc

21/1/2021

Q4 20

1.59

1.569

1.30

International Business Machine

21/1/2021

Q4 20

2.07

1.791

15.60

SVB Financial Group

21/1/2021

Q4 20

7.40

3.873

91.10

People's United Financial Inc

21/1/2021

Q4 20

0.35

0.318

10.10

Boston Private Financial Holdi

21/1/2021

Q4 20

0.30

0.17

76.50

Regions Financial Corp

22/1/2021

Q4 20

0.419

Kansas City Southern

22/1/2021

Q4 20

1.925

Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH

22/1/2021

Q4 20

0.293

New Oriental Education & Techn

22/1/2021

Q2 21

0.341

Reliance Industries Ltd

22/1/2021

Q3 21

18.176

Reliance Industries Ltd

22/1/2021

Q3 21

18.176

Schlumberger NV

22/1/2021

Q4 20

0.175

Ally Financial Inc

22/1/2021

Q4 20

1.066

Source: Bloomberg

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

