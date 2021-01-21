Euro Price Action: ECB Maintains Policy, Euro Remains at Daily Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Hovering Above Support as ECB Rate Decision Shifts into View
2021-01-21 07:30:00
EURUSD Breakout: An ECB or Risk Charge, Bullish or Bearish?
2021-01-21 06:30:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
News
Gold Price Rallies Into Resistance, Fuelled by US Dollar Weakness
2021-01-21 12:00:00
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Buoyant as Real Yields Fall
2021-01-21 03:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • ECB President Lagarde: - Risks surrounding Euro-area outlook remain tilted to the downside, but less pronounced - Underlying price pressures are expected to remain subdued - Inflation is likely to increase in the coming months as pandemic's impact fades #ECB $EUR
  • ECB's Lagarde - Downside risks to outlook are less pronounced $EUR
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/UqQKBMNuIA
  • ECB President Lagarde: - Resurgence of pandemic has likely led to decline in activity in Q4 2020 - Will also weigh on activity in Q1 2021 - Fiscal policies are supporting households and firms, but consumers are staying cautious #ECB $EUR
  • ECB's Lagarde says will monitor developments in the exchange rate Slight change in tone from previously stating they will "very carefully" monitor FX movements https://t.co/0E6ijpEGM8
  • ECB President Lagarde: - Euro-area economy contracted in the fourth quarter - Uncertainty remains high - ECB is monitoring exchange rate for its impact on inflation - Ready to use all instruments as needed #ECB $EUR
  • ECB President Lagarde: - Inflation remains very low in the context of weak demand and significant slack - Data confirms pronounced near-term impact on economy and protracted weakness in inflation - Ample degree of monetary stimulus is essential #ECB $EUR
  • 🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (JAN) Actual: 26.5 Expected: 12 Previous: 11.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (DEC) Actual: 4.6% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (16/JAN) Actual: 900K Expected: 910K Previous: 965K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
Euro Price Action: ECB Maintains Policy, Euro Remains at Daily Highs

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • ECB Keeps Powder Dry with Monetary Policy Left Unchanged
  • Euro Unmoved Following Decision

BOTTOM LINE

As widely expected, the ECB left monetary policy unchanged with the depo rate remaining at -0.5% and the current pace of QE purchases maintained. The bank also reaffirmed the need for current policy to remain highly accommodative for the foreseeable future. Although, the ECB did note that “If favourable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the PEPP, the envelope need not be used in full” which appears to be an apparent compromise for some of the more hawkish members.

An FX traders guide to the ECB

EURO MARKET REACTION

Overall, with little surprises in the monetary policy announcement, the Euro saw little in the way of notable price action. That said, the ECB did remove the statement (vs December) that they will “continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate with regard to their possible implications for the medium-term inflation outlook”. However, while this may signal ease with the current level with the exchange rate, Lagarde will likely reiterate the message that they will continue to watch the currency in the press conference.

EUR/USD Chart: Intraday Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

