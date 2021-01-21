BTC/USD Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Points to a Build in Momentum

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hovering Above Support as ECB Rate Decision Shifts into View
2021-01-21 07:30:00
EURUSD Breakout: An ECB or Risk Charge, Bullish or Bearish?
2021-01-21 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Buoyant as Real Yields Fall
2021-01-21 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovers but is the Rally to be Believed?
2021-01-20 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.31% Gold: 0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Kn8mdyS57Y
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.53% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.27% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mwWxyHchSd
  • Euro’s forecast this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/kpBYVz31Bd #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/Im099ElT61
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.49% US 500: 0.24% Wall Street: 0.16% FTSE 100: 0.14% France 40: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rsPhYcZW22
  • #HSI Hang Seng Index finished slightly below 30,000 mark as Southbound net flow via the stock connections fell three days in a row to HK$ 16,263 million, from a record high of 26,592 million on Jan 19th. Total southbound flows contributed to 31% HKEX's daily turnover on Thur. https://t.co/YkxXUHEFRa
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/5GXReUsKRj https://t.co/edSSfv0SfT
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's webinar at 5:30 AM EST/10:30 AM GMT where you can learn how to become a better trader in the current market climate. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/MPcM0lepdX
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Credit Conditions Survey due at 09:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
  • 🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (NOV) Actual: -4% Expected: -2.5% Previous: -2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
  • 🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (DEC) Actual: -1% Expected: -1.2% Previous: -1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
BTC/USD Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Points to a Build in Momentum

BTC/USD Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Points to a Build in Momentum

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • BTC/USD continues to move away from all-time-high
  • A symmetrical triangle pattern confirms momentum is building, but in which direction?
Advertisement

CONSOLIDATION AS MOMENTUM BUILS

Bitcoin has tried to hold on to gains over the last week but has been unable to keep bullish momentum going. The cryptocurrency is down 3% at the time of writing, and 19% off from the highs seen on January 8th. We saw an attempted bearish run on Wednesday afternoon but price reversed at the 33,400 mark, meaning this is now an area of interest to see if sellers gain further momentum to bring BTC/USD back down to 30,000.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

If we look at the daily chart, we can see how the market is consolidating whilst building momentum around current levels in an attempt to break in either direction, reinforced by the appearance of a symmetrical triangle. I expect the need to see a further pullback before we see significant bullish momentum build, which would then be a good time for new buyers to enter the market and push prices higher again.

BITCOIN LEVELS

To the downside, a break below the lower bound of the symmetrical triangle leaves BTC/USD exposed to the 38.2% Fibonacci (32,153) of the recent surge from 16,000 to 42,000. This area served as support both on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, and has been the lowest point since then. If it doesn’t hold, a break below the January 11thlow (30,310) may ignite a bullish run to bring Bitcoin below 30,000, although one must be wary of a “buy the dip” mentality which would see quick price reversals despite the trend.

To the upside, the 23.6% Fibonacci (35,916) has been an interesting area of price action lately, acting both as a support and resistance, which likely means that investors are focusing highly on this level as an inflection point. A push above this are may see BTC/USD back above 40,000, although the upper bound of the symmetrical triangle (37,770) may offer some short-term resistance. A push above all-time-high at 42,000 would likely send price on another bullish run towards the 50,000 mark.

BTC/USD Daily chart

BTC/USD Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Points to a Build in Momentum
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
Natural Gas Outlook: US Prices Sink Despite Global Supply Disruptions
Natural Gas Outlook: US Prices Sink Despite Global Supply Disruptions
2021-01-21 04:30:00
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Buoyant as Real Yields Fall
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Buoyant as Real Yields Fall
2021-01-21 03:00:00
Nasdaq Hits Record High as Biden Takes Office, Hang Seng Eyes 30,000
Nasdaq Hits Record High as Biden Takes Office, Hang Seng Eyes 30,000
2021-01-21 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed