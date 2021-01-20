Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar (CAD) Guide for BoC Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
IBEX 35 Forecast: Price Consolidates as European Equities Struggle to Keep Up
2021-01-20 10:30:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Reversal Stalls as Markets Navigate China GDP, Inauguration, Earnings
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Up on Yellen Stimulus Push; Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Climb
2021-01-20 01:30:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook Tied to Earnings as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Beat
2021-01-19 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day
2021-01-20 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trend Higher Intact, UK Inflation Above Expectations
2021-01-20 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (15/JAN) Actual: -1.9% Previous: 16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • Want to take your bitcoin trading a top notch? Get your free guide here.https://t.co/00I3lH90OD #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/qX4jP0XAig
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 67.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xiQq6K9xPD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (15/JAN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • If at first you don't succeed..... https://t.co/TrZI7tJ3KP
  • I agree https://t.co/jOe4w5KhcM
  • Big resistance level for $GBPUSD just above 1.37. Price currently attempting to break through but hasn't succeeded yet https://t.co/HW8XfnjWdw
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.33% Gold: 0.66% Silver: 0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FztzGen6xU
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/zyMuVa8P2C
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.45% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TQOXtIy0xY
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar (CAD) Guide for BoC Rate Decision

Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar (CAD) Guide for BoC Rate Decision

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD/CAD, BOC Price Analysis & News

  • BoC Expected to Stand Pat on Policy
  • All Eyes on Accompanying Statement and Governor Macklem’s Speech

OVERVIEW: The Bank of Canada is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy with the overnight rate to remain at 0.25% alongside no change in the current pace (CAD 4bn/week) or composition of QE purchases. In light of recently announced provincial lockdowns, there have been slight suggestions that the BoC could opt of a micro-cut (less than the conventional 25bps). However, with analysts unanimously calling for rates to be unchanged and OIS markets implying no chance of a move, a micro-cut appears very unlikely.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

ECONOMIC DATA: Since the December meeting, economic data has been marginally better than expected. The BoC’s Business Outlook Survey reported on growing optimism amid the announcement of effective vaccines. Although it is worth keeping in mind, that the survey period had been Nov 10-Dec 1 and therefore prior to increased lockdown measures. Elsewhere, the monthly GDP (Oct) figure rose 0.4%, printing ahead of expectations of 0.3%. However, with Canada back under strict lockdown measures, the focus is less on how the economy performed at the end of last year and instead more on how the economy will be impacted in Q1 2021. Additionally, the latest CPI report highlighted that the average of the BoC’s measure of inflation remained steady at 1.7%. The labour market has been somewhat mixed with the most recent reading showed a contraction in jobs created (-62k). That said, this had been solely due to the contraction in part-time workers, while full-time jobs created saw a marginal increase.

Canadian Data Heatmap

Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar (CAD) Guide for BoC Rate Decision

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

MPR OCTOBER ASSUMPTIONS

Brent close to $40 (Currently $55)WTI close to $40 (Currently $52)WCS close to $30 (Currently $41)

Oil prices have surged 40% since the October MPR assumptions with a rise since the December meeting. In turn, while the short-term outlook is likely to reflect tough lockdown measures, H2 2021 will be somewhat brighter with the rollout of the COVID vaccine a contributing factor for optimism.

CAD STRENGTH: With the Canadian Dollar trading around multi-year highs against the greenback and the CAD TWI at circa 3-year highs. Loonie strength has become a topic of discussion once again for the Bank of Canada with both the Governor and Deputy Governor making a mention about the exchange rate.

  • BOC’S MACKLEM“RECENT C$ APPRECIATION IS HURTING COMPETITIVENESS OF CANADIAN EXPORTERS IN U.S. MARKET”
  • BOC'S BEAUDRY: “STRONG C$ IS ONE ELEMENT OF MANY WE ARE LOOKING AT AS WE PREPARE JANUARY MPR”

However, while a stronger CAD may indeed tighten financial conditions, appreciation in the currency has largely resulted from a softer US Dollar. Therefore, more stimulus may have little impact in altering the trajectory in CAD against the USD. As such, an attempt to curtail the Loonie may stem from a reiteration of recent rhetoric in the post-decision press conference. Of note, the current stance in the policy statement is that “a broad-based decline in the US exchange rate has contributed to a further appreciation in the Canadian Dollar”.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -7% 0%
Weekly 3% 32% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

MARKET REACTION: A decision by the Bank of Canada to maintain current policy, might see a slight downtick in USD/CAD given the slight risk of a micro-cut, however, the move is likely to be marginal at best as a micro-cut is very unlikely. Instead, focus will be on the accompanying statement and Governor Macklem’s press conference. Therefore, a signal that policy will remain on hold for the foreseeable future despite the recent lockdowns could be enough to lead to a modest move lower in USD/CAD. However, talking down of the currency could see any moves lower in USD/CAD quickly retraced. According to the option markets, the implied move is at 0.45%, which is somewhat elevated given the recent USDCAD reaction to BoC meetings. Elsewhere, heading into the meeting, fast money accounts (leveraged funds) are slightly short the Canadian Dollar (bullish USD/CAD), thus a more positive statement from the BoC could see a more outsized move on the downside.

USD/CAD Reactions Have Been Rather Muted in Recent Months

Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar (CAD) Guide for BoC Rate Decision

Fast Money Accounts Slightly Bearish CAD Heading into BoC Meeting

Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar (CAD) Guide for BoC Rate Decision

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day
Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day
2021-01-20 12:00:00
IBEX 35 Forecast: Price Consolidates as European Equities Struggle to Keep Up
IBEX 35 Forecast: Price Consolidates as European Equities Struggle to Keep Up
2021-01-20 10:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Breaking Multi-Month Support Ahead of the ECB Rate Decision
EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Breaking Multi-Month Support Ahead of the ECB Rate Decision
2021-01-20 10:06:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trend Higher Intact, UK Inflation Above Expectations
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trend Higher Intact, UK Inflation Above Expectations
2021-01-20 09:00:00
Advertisement