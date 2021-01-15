News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Deeper Setbacks Take Foot in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-15 16:43:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Biden Stimulus Plan Trigger Head-and-Shoulders or S&P 500 Break?
2021-01-15 05:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
2021-01-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-15 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-15 04:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Gold Price & Silver May be Weak Near-term, but Remain Long-term Bullish
2021-01-15 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest - Sterling Underpinned by GDP Data, US Announce USD1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package
2021-01-15 09:03:00
British Pound Forecast: Bullish Breakouts on Pace, or At Least on Precipice - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2021-01-14 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans
2021-01-14 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • UK PM Johnson says all UK travel corridors will close starting 4AM Monday. $GBP
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.05% FTSE 100: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.06% Wall Street: -0.48% US 500: -0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SkCKHrbmO1
  • #Silver fell below 25.00 today, hitting an intraday low around 24.56 as it traded near the lower end of the range established this week. $XAG $SLV https://t.co/ggLGqMkiBC
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Sees pandemic stretching through all of 2021 - Not much risk of inflation shooting way above 2% - Aggressive monetary and fiscal policy will help return inflation to 2% goal #Fed $USD
  • Bitcoin got that 40k, temporarily pullback starting to look more like a reversal. But - support showing up around prior resistance ~35k $BTC $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/RNrp2U0DIS https://t.co/AvNkIKMr9F
  • #Bitcoin has headed lower again today after failing to reclaim the $40,000-price level yesterday. The crypto had since slid over 10% to trade around the $34,500-mark before recovering slightly to currently trade around $35,500. $BTC https://t.co/XuBfSwlaoC
  • Gold price has been unusually weak despite a solidly weaker dollar the past few months. But this doesn’t mean the good old days over, necessarily. Get your #Gold update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/G5DAYJYyiS https://t.co/E2etXkfU91
  • That was quick...#btc #bitcoin #eth #xrp https://t.co/0P5gD6CNJt https://t.co/5X5uJD38kW
  • Gold on the backfoot @ $1,828/oz...from yesterday - $1,816.5/oz. needs to hold. #gold @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/01/14/Gold-Price-Outlook---The-Recent-Sell-Off-May-Not-be-Over-Yet.html
  • $NZDUSD is down over 1% today, falling to its lowest level since late December amidst US Dollar strength. $NZD $USD https://t.co/Eh1WsoDUcZ
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus

Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus

2021-01-15 15:00:00
Brendan Fagan,
Advertisement
  • Consumer Sentiment fell to 79.2, vs. an expected reading of 80
  • Reading reflects ongoing worry regarding rising cases, deaths in the United States
  • Retail sales for December also declined, indicating widespread fears over short term prospects

US Consumer Confidence came in at 79.2 in the January preliminary reading, against an expectation of 80. The decline in confidence reflects a growing concern over the rising COVID cases in the United States, and the potential for lockdowns in the near future should the virus begin to spread out of control.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus

View more from the DailyFX Economic Calendar here

The move in consumer sentiment follows a disappointing read on retail sales for the month of December, as retail sales fell 0.7%. Job numbers also disappointed, as unemployment claims totaled 965,000 for the week. Continued poor economic data has paved the way for the incoming Biden Administration to unveil a sweeping stimulus plan totaling $1.9 trillion.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

In immediate trade, the US Dollar moved higher. Gold sold off in the aftermath of the report, slipping down to $1,834 per oz. Inflation expectations came in at 3% against a prior reading of 2.5%, as the Federal Reserve continues its efforts to support households, the broader economy, and capital markets.

US Dollar Index 1m Chart

Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus

Chart created with TradingView

Written by Brendan Fagan, DailyFX Intern

For more, connect with Brendan on Twitter@BrendanFaganFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-01-15 12:00:00
DAX 30 Struggles to Break 14,000 as Covid-19 Remains a Serious Threat
DAX 30 Struggles to Break 14,000 as Covid-19 Remains a Serious Threat
2021-01-15 10:30:00
Advertisement