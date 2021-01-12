Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Bite the Bullet

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
News
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-11 22:00:00
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steadies After Brief Sell-off
2021-01-12 09:00:00
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
News
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Real Time News
  • 🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.9% Expected: -0.4% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • 🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.7% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • 🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) Actual: 4.59% Expected: 5.28% Previous: 6.93% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • 🇧🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) Actual: 4.52% Expected: 4.38% Previous: 4.31% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/m8ifU0tRUi
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.28% Previous: 6.93% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.38% Previous: 4.31% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.31% Oil - US Crude: 1.63% Gold: 0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bouSAU85KR
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Bite the Bullet

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Bite the Bullet

2021-01-12 12:06:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast

Bitcoin prices have rebounded slightly, following a sell-off from Friday’s high, where BTC/USD broke above $40,000, before facing a wall of resistance formed by the key psychological level of $42,000. The three day sell-off resulted in a $10,000 depreciation in the digital currency, raising concern that the Bitcoin ‘bubble’ had officially burst. However, the pullback in prices is no comparison to the massive 949% surge from March 2020 low.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

Meanwhile, fundamental factors appear to be influencing price action, with Bitcoin recently portraying the same characteristics as Gold, Silver and other safe-haven assets, which benefit from US Dollar weakness. On the regulatory front, additional drivers of price action have been attributed to warnings from both the New Zealand and UK regulators (FMA & FCA respectively) who have cautioned individuals against trading Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

After plunging approximately 11% in yesterday’s trading session, Bitcoin bulls were able to bounce off trendline support, pushing price action to a zone of resistance, formed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (between November 2020 low and January 2021 high) at $35,866. The 20-period Moving Average (MA) continues to provide additional support, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) now rests beneath 70, indicating that BTC/USD may be exiting overbought territory.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
What does it take to be a confident trader?
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

If bulls are able to break above current resistance, a bullish continuation could be probable, with the potential retest of $40,000.

However, if bears are able to drive prices lower, a break below current support, could bring the 50% Fibonacci retracement into focus at $29,023

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Bite the Bullet
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to read client sentiment
Get My Guide

At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 84.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.27 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.02% higher than yesterday and 16.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.08% lower than yesterday and 20.86% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed