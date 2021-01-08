US Dollar, S&P 500, US Rates Whipsaw After Mixed NFP Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases
2021-01-08 06:00:00
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-08 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Rejected – XAU/USD Bulls Beware
2021-01-08 15:00:00
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases
2021-01-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Price Outlook: #Gold Breakout Rejected – $XAUUSD Bulls Beware - https://t.co/3793xWsmuw https://t.co/Trjvwp5nfs
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (NOV) Actual: 0% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.84%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iylsBYE7Yh
  • US Dollar picking up again, edging towards 90.00. Gold at fresh session lows, testing support at 1860, below there puts 1820-30 into focus https://t.co/WyS2tCu9vT
  • $Gold sliced through trendline support, now probing the 1859-1871 zone same zone that came into play after Gold pulled back from the ATH in early-Aug $XAU $XAUUSD https://t.co/cbBKccwxNp https://t.co/MBwKkXlyBw
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.26% Gold: -2.49% Silver: -3.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mv7Xig7FWX
  • #Bitcoin has been consolidating around $41,400 for the past few hours after recent volatility. $BTC https://t.co/L0T8D1hS8T
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (NOV) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-08
  • an hour and change after the release and 90 has held so far in $DXY pullback, support trying to hold from prior tl/wedge res $USD $Dollar https://t.co/rfayi5MkCX https://t.co/sJTxx3WSrC
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.46% US 500: 0.39% France 40: 0.27% Wall Street: 0.24% FTSE 100: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yLYZZQBAVx
US Dollar, S&P 500, US Rates Whipsaw After Mixed NFP Report

US Dollar, S&P 500, US Rates Whipsaw After Mixed NFP Report

2021-01-08 13:50:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

USD, NFP Price Analysis & News

  • US NFP -140k vs Exp. 71k, Prior Reading Revised Higher
  • Unemployment Rate Remains Steady
  • US Dollar Whipsaws
Advertisement

NFP Mixed as Headline Misses While Unemployment Rates Steadies

A weaker than expected NFP headline with job losses at 140k, against expectations of a 71k jobs increase. However, in light of the surprise contraction in the ADP figures earlier this week and with the ISM Services PMI Employment subcomponent moving back into contractionary territory, the weaker than expected NFP headline is not too surprising and largely reaffirms the slowing momentum in the Labour market as lockdown measures are renewed. That said, what had been encouraging in the report was the upward revision to the prior at 336k from 245k, while the unemployment rate remained at 6.7%, beating expectations for a slight rise to 6.8%. Overall, the NFP report is somewhat mixed.

Find Out More About Non-Farm Payrolls and How to Trade it

Choppy Price Action Following Mixed Report

As a result, the US Dollar whipsawed as a slight bid on the headline had been quickly retraced amid the steady components in the report, before extending lower. Similar price action had been observed in US treasury yields with the 10yr briefly breaking above 1.1%, which in turn sees gold prices remaining under pressure. Across the equity space, the S&P 500 saw an initial dip, although quickly recovered, given that the softer data will reinforce the case for the new Biden administration (from Jan 20th) to announce a fresh stimulus package in a prompt manner.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download the New Q1 2021USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Dollar, S&amp;P 500, US Rates Whipsaw After Mixed NFP Report

Source: DailyFX

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

US Dollar Chart: Intra-day Time Frame

US Dollar, S&amp;P 500, US Rates Whipsaw After Mixed NFP Report

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook - Running Into Important Employment Data
USD/CAD Price Outlook - Running Into Important Employment Data
2021-01-08 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Negative Rates and New Lockdown Limit Downside in EUR/GBP
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Negative Rates and New Lockdown Limit Downside in EUR/GBP
2021-01-08 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher
Nasdaq 100 Rally Inspires Hang Seng, ASX 200 Index to Trade Higher
2021-01-08 03:00:00
Advertisement