News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Crude Oil, Gold, Silver Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Rally to Resistance
2021-01-06 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Rallies as Dollar and Dow Throttled by Chaos in Washington DC
2021-01-07 04:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Democratic Sweep, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Higher
2021-01-07 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Crude Oil Gains, Gold Sinks on Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Despite Capitol Hill Unrest
2021-01-07 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.40% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.56% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.57% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.66% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qe85EhnNzp
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.25% Germany 30: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.15% France 40: -0.16% FTSE 100: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Eb8M7rE1DH
  • Moderna's covid-19 vaccine unlikely to win regulatory approval in japan until may, distributor takeda says
  • The city has an estimated population of 11mln (2019 figures) https://t.co/pFNk95mEQJ
  • China's Shijazhuang city bans all residents and vehicles from leaving the city
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (DEC) Actual: 90.4 Expected: 90 Previous: 87.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (NOV) Actual: -2.9% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (DEC) Actual: -0.3% Expected: -0.2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • 💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash (DEC) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (DEC) Actual: 0.3% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued

2021-01-07 10:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Euro Area Inflation Remains Subdued
  • Industrial Sentiment Picks up While Services Takes Largest Hit
  • Euro Edging Lower
Advertisement

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued

According to Eurostat, Euro Area flash estimates of headline inflation fell 0.3% in December, below expectations for a 0.2% fall. Meanwhile, Euro Area core inflation remained at 0.2%, printing in-line with estimates. In terms of the components for headline inflation, energy prices have continued to weigh on prices. Going forward, with oil prices continuing to track higher and as Germany’s main VAT rate gets back to 19% following the temporary reduction to 16%, inflation may be to pick up later in the year, albeit remaining far from the ECB’s target.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide
 Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued

Elsewhere, Euro Zone economic sentiment had picked up in December, which is despite renewed lockdown measures throughout the month. Much of the pick-up, had been lead by industrial sentiment (-7.2 vs Prior -10.1), while like the PMI survey the largest hit to sentiment was observed in the services sector. This is to be expected given the varying degrees of impact that lockdown measures have on different parts of the economy. Alongside this, with several countries across Europe extending hard lockdown measures in January, economic growth looks to be getting off to a weak start for 2021.

Sentiment Analysis for Forex Trading

EUR/USD: The Euro has come under pressure throughout the session having stalled at yesterday’s high, alongside a corrective move observed in the USD towards 90.00, which has been somewhat exacerbated by reports that China’s Shijazhuang city (population circa 11mln) is to ban all residents and vehicles from leaving the city. However, it is important to keep in mind, that given the persistent downtrend in the greenback, it is natural for a corrective move and potentially a shake out of some weak hands. In terms of levels on the downside, the yearly open and low resides at 1.2229 and 1.2221 respectively.

Pivot | 1.2313Support | 1.2276, 1.2228, 1.2191Resistance | 1.2361, 1.2398, 1.2434

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download the New Q1 2021EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Democratic Sweep, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Higher
Dow Jones Climbs on Democratic Sweep, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Higher
2021-01-07 01:00:00
FTSE 100 Forecast: Can the Bullish Break Out Continue Post-Brexit?
FTSE 100 Forecast: Can the Bullish Break Out Continue Post-Brexit?
2021-01-06 21:10:00
US Tech Stocks Break Down, FTSE 100 Soars, USD/JPY Upside Capped - US Market Open
US Tech Stocks Break Down, FTSE 100 Soars, USD/JPY Upside Capped - US Market Open
2021-01-06 13:35:00
Advertisement