USD/ZAR Outlook: Breakout Possibility Ahead for Rand Bulls

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined, and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/9PjO6RJaKi
  • Japanese Government Panel says state of emergency should be declared as soon as possible $JPY
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence (DEC) Actual: 43 Previous: 42.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
  • Defensive stocks have proven critically important when navigating stock market volatility. Find out what are the most defensive stocks here:https://t.co/TMcbMALtbw https://t.co/JmrNdPSCEr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.50%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qia6utKgO9
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Business Confidence (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 42.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
  • PBoC raises macro prudential adjustment ratio for Chinese firms making overseas loans to 0.5 from 0.3
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.89% Silver: 0.90% Gold: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WzmB12RdIC
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (DEC) Actual: 63.1 Previous: 55.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.65% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.54% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wBSXGWFa3n
USD/ZAR Outlook: Breakout Possibility Ahead for Rand Bulls

USD/ZAR Outlook: Breakout Possibility Ahead for Rand Bulls

2021-01-05 11:00:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/ZAR ANALYSIS

  • Roller coaster 2020 for the Rand
  • USD/ZAR still heavily influenced by US Dollar
  • Potential for further Rand strength
Advertisement

A LOOK BACK AT THE RAND IN 2020

2020 was a year of ups and downs for the South African Rand, with levels ranging from 13.93 to 19.35. The year began with the USD/ZAR exchange rate at 14.00 and ended at 14.69 which as it reads may seem like an uneventful year. Most of the volatility in price sourced from the Coronavirus pandemic and thereafter global risk sentiment and US Dollar consequence.

USD/ZAR Daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

South Africa’s economy has been negatively impacted by the pandemic but many underlying issues have not come to light particularly in the currency market as the weak US Dollar has continued to overshadow any form of local underpinnings.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR 4-HOUR CHART

USD/ZAR 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Since mid-December price action has consolidated between 14.5000 and 14.7500 (grey) until yesterday, which provided a push above this short-term resistance level. Support remains firmly between the 61.8% Fibonacci level (14.5606) and 14.5000. The longer term trend remains rooted to the downside despite the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggesting short-term bullish momentum.

Near term price action indicates 14.9126 as initial resistance for USD/ZAR bulls which may hold and push price down back into the consolidation zone. Traders trading in line with the trend (down) may likely be holding out for a breakout below the support zone mentioned above. This would be a significant break as February 2020 lows will come into focus.

US DOLLAR REMAINS AS THE MAIN ATTRACTION THIS WEEK

The US is the focus for high impact events this week with several important announcements (see economic calendar below). These will likely provide price swings in the USD/ZAR pair particularly if there is major deviations from consensus expectations.

Another important event is the “Georgia Senate Runoff” which could drastically alter the current US Dollar landscape and therefore the USD/ZAR as well.

DailyFX economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR: KEY POINTS TO CONSIDER MOVING FORWARD

Going into 2021, the Rand may benefit from expectant global recovery and search for yield despite rising COVID-19 cases locally. Vaccine optimism will linger as countries begin to rollout doses across the world. South Africa’s ratings downgrade and economic woes may not be enough to hold back ZAR strength until such time as the global affect dissipates. Global and local monetary policy will likely continue to support growth prospects and should favor emerging markets currencies including the Rand.

  • Breakout below support
  • Dollar weakness

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
FTSE 100 Forecast - Support Holds Despite Renewed Lockdown
FTSE 100 Forecast - Support Holds Despite Renewed Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR