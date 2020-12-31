FOMC Voting Changes Sees Slightly More Dovish Fed for 2021

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-31 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-30 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 at Risk as Senate Blocks Stimulus Checks Vote
2020-12-30 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
2020-12-31 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Aiming Higher as UK Lawmakers Approve Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-31 07:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-12-30 18:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/GQVKo5MHkl
  • $EURCHF sold off by around 40 pips this morning, falling to its lowest level since early last week. $EUR $CHF https://t.co/AWJewhDMXq
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (26/DEC) Actual: 787K Expected: 833K Previous: 803K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (26/DEC) Actual: 836.75K Previous: 818.25K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.45%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OpqFRoJixH
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.45% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UiHXKrhPvx
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (26/DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 833K Previous: 803K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (19/DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 5390K Previous: 5337K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (26/DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 818.25K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • Last Central Bank review of the year on tap -- what will 2021 bring for the Fed, ECB, BOE, and more? Starting now: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923
FOMC Voting Changes Sees Slightly More Dovish Fed for 2021

FOMC Voting Changes Sees Slightly More Dovish Fed for 2021

2020-12-31 10:45:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

USD, FOMC Price Analysis & News

  • 2020 FOMC RECAP
  • 2021 VOTING CHANGES
  • KEY COMMENTARY FROM 2021 VOTING MEMBERS
Advertisement

2020 FOMC RECAP

In response to the coronavirus crisis, which led to a global economic downturn, the Federal Reserve had stepped in with several actions to stem the economic hit from the global pandemic.

Interest Rates: During March in two unscheduled meetings on March 3rd and 15th, the Federal Reserve lowered the Feds Fund Rate by 150bps to 0.00-0.25%, adding that the “rate is expected to remain low until members are confident the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals”.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download the New Q1 2021USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Federal Reserve Had Slashed Rates to Zero Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

FOMC Voting Changes Sees Slightly More Dovish Fed for 2021

Supporting Market Functioning: On March 15th, the Fed announced it would support market functioning through boosting QE. This involved the central bank buying at least $500bln in treasuries and $200bln in mortgage-backed securities, which was later (March 23rd) made open-ended after stating that they would buy securities in the amounts needed. After the improvement in financial market functioning, the Federal Reserve announced it would purchase at least $80bln/month in treasuries and $40bln/month in MBS.

Alongside this, the Fed announced a range of funding and liquidity facilities, which also supported the smooth functioning of financial markets and the flow of credit in the economy. The full list of facilities announced have been posted by the NY Fed.

FOMC Voting Changes Sees Slightly More Dovish Fed for 2021

*This shows the Federal Reserve’s asset holdings, which includes US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, which have increased significantly since March.

Average Inflation Targeting: Among the more significant changes to the Fed’s policy had been the update to its statement on longer-run goals and monetary policy strategy. On August 27th, Fed Chair Powell announced the Fed’s shift towards average inflation targeting at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

  • Price Stability: Seeks to achieve inflation that averages 2% over time.
  • Maximum Employment: Policy decision will be informed by its assessments of the shortfalls of employment from its maximum level.

In turn, with this shift in Fed strategy, the view is that Fed rates will remain lower for longer.

The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide

2021 VOTING CHANGES

The new year will see four regional Fed Presidents rotate into voting spots from January. This will see Fed’s Mester (Hawk),Kashkari (Dove), Kaplan (Neutral) and Harker (Neutral) replaced by Evans (Dovish),Daly (Neutral),Bostic (Dovish), and Barkin (Neutral). However, while this will see a slightly more dovish rate-setters, this will unlikely provide a notable shift in the trajectory of current monetary policy. That said, the more dovish members may be more inclined to look through any inflation as transitory and thus remain in favour of very accommodative for the foreseeable future.

KEY COMMENTARY FROM 2021 VOTING MEMBERS

FOMC Voting Changes Sees Slightly More Dovish Fed for 2021

Source: Federal Reserve, Refinitiv

FEDERAL RESERVE 2021 MEETINGS

January 26-27

March 16-17*

April 27-28

June 15-16*

July 27-28

September 21-22*

November 2-3

December 14-15*

*Meetings that include Staff Economic Projections

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Dances Sideways into the New Year
Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Dances Sideways into the New Year
2020-12-31 13:24:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Latest: BTC/USD at Record High, Takes Aim at 30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) Latest: BTC/USD at Record High, Takes Aim at 30,000
2020-12-31 09:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
2020-12-31 01:30:00
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts to Start 2021
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts to Start 2021
2020-12-30 20:30:00
Advertisement