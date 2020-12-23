News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
2020-12-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin, S&P 500, Gold Outlook: How Can Short Bets Drive Prices into 2021?
2020-12-23 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling
2020-12-23 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling

2020-12-23 09:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Brexit Update: Movement on Fisheries
  • GBP/USD |Price Action to Remain Choppy
BREXIT UPDATE: Late in yesterday’s session, source reports continued to do the rounds, talking up the likelihood that an agreement between the UK and EU was possible as soon as today. This had come amid the suggestion that there had been movement on fisheries on access to the 6-12 mile zone, ocean fishing and sanctions regime, thus ITV’s Peston had tweeted that there could either be a deal today or the following Wednesday. In turn, GBP has been on the front foot to once again rise above the 1.3400 handle, although, price action is expected to remain relatively choppy given the holiday-thinned trading conditions. Alongside this, while bookmakers (SMARKETS) show an increased likelihood that a deal will be reached (67/33), GBP will continue to react to the back and forth Brexit-related headlines.

For a comprehensive look at trading discipline, check out the traders guide to trading psychology

GBP/USD | Price Action to Remain Choppy

The recovery above the 1.34 handle, puts initial resistance at 1.35 in focus. If indeed that there is a confirmation of a deal, then eyes will be on the December highs above 1.36. As a reminder, GBP/USD volatility is notably elevated with 1-day implied moves at 1.1% or 144pips (premium for an ATM straddle). On the downside, support resides at the 1.3285-1.3300 with 1.3200-20 below.

GBP/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 0% 5%
Weekly 31% -24% -5%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG

