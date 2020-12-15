News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Aiming Higher Despite Tightening Covid Restrictions
2020-12-15 08:00:00
EURUSD Threatening at Historic Technical Resistance, GBPUSD and Dow Thwart Expectations
2020-12-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Threatening at Historic Technical Resistance, GBPUSD and Dow Thwart Expectations
2020-12-15 05:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, ASX 200
2020-12-15 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision
2020-12-15 12:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Lower, Waiting for Latest Brexit News
2020-12-15 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Oscillates in Effort to Form Support
2020-12-14 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/xKcGCLmPFo
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (NOV) due at 12:20 GMT (15min) Expected: $-9.96B Previous: $-8.71B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-15
  • Cable (GBP/USD) nudging higher...#sterling #brexit #gbpusd https://t.co/VcgGkIcnlB
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.20%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/b9fwyu9et9
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/JkFHBDYrgX
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.46% Gold: 0.91% Oil - US Crude: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qG4s7Q9etL
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UjMi9meQha
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.60% Germany 30: 0.58% Wall Street: 0.55% France 40: 0.28% FTSE 100: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RNyu3PwOOD
  • German RKI inistitute - Covid-19 situation is worse than ever, there is a risk that situation gets worse. #covid
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-15
Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision

Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision

2020-12-15 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold is trapped between short- and long-dated moving averages.
  • Retail traders remain long but the sentiment is mixed.
Advertisement

The FOMC meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) is likely to be the last chance to inject some excitement into the financial markets this year as investors start to wind down ahead of the seasonal break. Risk sentiment continues to swing either way, but these moves are becoming increasingly smaller and volatility is being pared back. Tomorrow’s meeting and Fed chair Jerome Powell’s subsequent statement will lead the market into the end of the year, especially if the US dollar moves markedly from its current lowly value. The Fed is not expected to make any policy changes but will likely try and steer rates, and the greenback, lower to try and keep the nascent US recovery on track. While recent data has been mixed to mildly positive, any economic comeback is going to take a long time and low-interest rates will be required for years ahead.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

To learn more about moving averages, check out DailyFX Education

Gold is trading either side of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,836.9/oz. while today’s price range is also be kept in check by the 20- and 200- simple moving averages. The 20-/200-sdma crossover on December 5 showed that the short-term sentiment is weak, while this would be confirmed if the 50-dsma (blue line) breaks below the 200-dsma.Initial support is seen just under $1,820/oz. ahead of a cluster of lows on either side of $1,800/oz. before the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1,763/oz. comes into play. To the upside, $1,866/oz.(50-dsma) to the December 8 high at $1,876/oz. should provide reasonable resistance.

Gold Daily Price Chart (April – December 15, 2020)

Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 10% 2%
Weekly -1% 13% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG retail trader data show 78.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.67 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Mixed Sentiment as Caution Returns but Hope Remains
IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Mixed Sentiment as Caution Returns but Hope Remains
2020-12-15 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Lower, Waiting for Latest Brexit News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Lower, Waiting for Latest Brexit News
2020-12-15 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, ASX 200
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, ASX 200
2020-12-15 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish