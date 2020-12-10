Nasdaq 100 Falls Most In a Month, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng May Drop

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
2020-12-09 23:00:00
Euro Rate Forecast: Retracing Gains Ahead of ECB Meeting - Levels for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-09 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Poised to Extend Rebound
2020-12-10 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA
2020-12-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
2020-12-09 23:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Pin Breakout Hopes on Brexit Deal
2020-12-09 22:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices set to continue their downward trajectory within this "Descending Channel". An immediate resistance level can be found at US$ 1,870 - the 76.4% Fibonacci extension. https://t.co/ytGLE6bJfp
  • The US Dollar sank, with the Singapore Dollar and Indian Rupee rising. Emerging markets eye external risk as the first vaccine dose is circulated. With stocks at new highs, could profit-taking shake things up? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/m4WZhBjCvj https://t.co/JL7auuZWLo
  • The FDA will meet outside experts on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend a wider distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine after giving the green light on emergency-use authorization on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Canada became the latest major economy to approve Pfizer’s vaccine.
  • China to impose anti-subsidy deposits on Australian Wine - BBG
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.143%) S&P 500 (+0.130%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.049%) [delayed] -BBG
  • RT @FxWestwater: British Pound Outlook: $GBPNZD, $GBPAUD React to #Brexit Dilemma Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/10/British-Pound-Outlook-GBPNZD-GBPAUD-React-to-Brexit-Dilemma.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr #GBP https://t.co/90CTxdKi…
  • The Japanese Yen looks set to gain ground against the US Dollar and British Pound. However, the Euro may extend its run higher against the haven-associated currency. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/SLg9yuXHmS https://t.co/Fkt9UXj6bu
  • Mexico reports 11,974 new Covid cases, additional 781 deaths - BBG
  • Precious Metals Analysis: #Gold and #Silver Poised to Extend Rebound - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/12/10/Precious-Metals-Analysis-Gold-and-Silver-Poised-to-Extend-Rebound.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $GOLD $SLVR #XAUUSD #XAGUSD https://t.co/sJy2e3FxQY
  • The Euro appears poised to continue pushing higher in the near term despite the prospect of further monetary policy easing from the ECB at its upcoming December meeting. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/42LwVMNkVV https://t.co/gGFiRhNACE
Nasdaq 100 Falls Most In a Month, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng May Drop

Nasdaq 100 Falls Most In a Month, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng May Drop

2020-12-10 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

NASDAQ 100, NIKKEI 225, HANG SENG INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • APAC stocks retreated, tech shares dragged the Wall Street benchmarks lower
  • US stimulus talks faced deadlock over a business liability shield and aid to state and local governments
  • The US Dollar strengthened, risking further pullback in risk assets and metals. ECB meeting in focus
Advertisement

Tech Pullback, US Relief Package, ECB Interest Rate Decision, Asia-Pacific at Open:

The Nasdaq 100 index tumbled 2.1% overnight as stalling US stimulus talks and a seemingly smooth rollout of coronavirus vaccines encouraged profit-taking activity in the tech sector. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 index registered relatively small losses, both falling from their record highs. The negotiation between Republicans and Democrats over the fiscal bill faced deadlock over a business liability shield and aid to state and local governments. Traders are perhaps taking this opportunity to unwind some of the positions built on stimulus hopes earlier this month.

This came along with rapid climbing US Covid-19 cases, which hit 220k on December 8th with total infections surpassing 15.2 million. Previously, California reported a jump in Covid-linked ICU cases and surging hospitalizations after the Thanksgiving holiday, threatening an extension of lockdown measures. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet outside experts on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend a wider distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine after giving the green light on emergency-use authorization on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Canada became the latest major economy to approve Pfizer’s vaccine.

Sentiment appears to have leaned towards the cautious side as the US Dollar – a perceived haven currency – rebounded from a 2.5-year low. The VIX volatility index climbed to 23.8 overnight. Asia-Pacific equities may follow bearish US lead lower today, with technology sector more susceptible to a pullback.

DXY US Dollar Index

Nasdaq 100 Falls Most In a Month, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng May Drop

Chart from IG

On the macro front, currency traders will closely watch the ECB meeting later today. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged while increasing the bond-purchasing program to cushion the impact brought by another pandemic wave. Aside from that, UK GDP figures and US core inflation data are also among top events today. Find out more on the DailyFX economic calendar.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

Sector-wise, 4 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with half of the index’s constituents closing in the red on Wednesday. Consumer discretionary (+0.63%) , communication services (+0.33%%) and materials (+0.20%) were doing the heavy lifting, while information technology (-1.65%) and energy (-1.20%) were among the worst performers.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 09-12-2020

Nasdaq 100 Falls Most In a Month, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng May Drop

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Why do interest rates matter for currencies?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis:

The Nasdaq 100 index appears to have hit the 76.4% Fibonacci extension level of 12,620 and has since entered a consolidation phase. An immediate support level can be found at 12,240, where the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line and the 50% Fibonacci extension level intercept. Breaking this level may open the door for further losses. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, although a technical correction seems to be underway.

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Falls Most In a Month, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng May Drop

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Nikkei 225 index has likely broken the lower bound of its “Ascending Channel” (chart below) and has since entered a consolidative period (highlighted in chart below). An immediate support level can be found at 26,350 - the 50% Fibonacci extension, whereas an immediate resistance level can be found at 27,000.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Falls Most In a Month, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng May Drop

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

Upward momentum appears to be fading for Hang Seng Index (HSI), which has likely entered a consolidative phase on November 30. The MACD indicator formed a “Death Cross” and trended lower since, reflecting bearish momentum. The index has also pierced below the middle Bollinger Band line, pointing to a possible trend reversal.

Hang Seng Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Falls Most In a Month, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng May Drop
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
2020-12-09 23:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Slips to Monthly Low, Seeks Support
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Slips to Monthly Low, Seeks Support
2020-12-09 21:10:00
USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Rand Soars After Q3 GDP Beats Estimates
USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Rand Soars After Q3 GDP Beats Estimates
2020-12-09 18:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slides on BoC Rate Decision
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slides on BoC Rate Decision
2020-12-09 15:26:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Hong Kong HS50
Japan 225