GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
- A deal is looking increasingly unlikely
- Sterling down across the board
The latest round of negative EU/UK trade talks rumors has pushed Sterling lower and back to around 1.3250 against the US dollar. According to a Bloomberg report, sources with knowledge of last night’s discussions say that it may be impossible to reconcile the two sides’ differences and that a no-deal Brexit is the likely outcome. This is only one of many reports and as always caution should be used when looking at sources reports.
Sterling has been weak all morning and has taken another leg lower going into the US open. Sterling is down by nearly 0.8% against the Euro at 0.9100, down by 1% against the Canadian dollar (1.6960) and the New Zealand dollar (1.8855), and is around 0.65% lower against Sterling at 1.3270.
GBP/USD 5-Minute Price Chart (December 10, 2020)
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|21%
|-22%
|-7%
|Weekly
|23%
|-20%
|-5%
