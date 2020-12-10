GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines

Brexit Outlook and Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

A deal is looking increasingly unlikely

Sterling down across the board

Advertisement

The latest round of negative EU/UK trade talks rumors has pushed Sterling lower and back to around 1.3250 against the US dollar. According to a Bloomberg report, sources with knowledge of last night’s discussions say that it may be impossible to reconcile the two sides’ differences and that a no-deal Brexit is the likely outcome. This is only one of many reports and as always caution should be used when looking at sources reports.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure as Brexit Endgame Nears

Sterling has been weak all morning and has taken another leg lower going into the US open. Sterling is down by nearly 0.8% against the Euro at 0.9100, down by 1% against the Canadian dollar (1.6960) and the New Zealand dollar (1.8855), and is around 0.65% lower against Sterling at 1.3270.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Trading Forex News: The Strategy Get My Guide

GBP/USD 5-Minute Price Chart (December 10, 2020)

GBP/USD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 21% -22% -7% Weekly 23% -20% -5%

Do you want to discover what kind of Forex Trader you are? Take the interactive DNA FA Quiz

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.