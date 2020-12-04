US Dollar Whipsaws on Soft Non-Farm Payrolls Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces Its Historical Range Midpoint as Resistance with Dollar Sliding Into NFPs
2020-12-04 04:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
2020-12-03 18:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-04 03:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Brings Former Support Zone on Radar
2020-12-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double
2020-12-04 10:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Sterling Nearing Big Breakout Level vs Dollar
2020-12-03 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed
2020-12-03 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
Real Time News
  • Global Times: Chinese Finance Minister had "constructive conversation” with EU Commission Economic VP on China-EU bilateral investment deal $EUR $CNY
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.64% France 40: 0.23% Wall Street: 0.21% US 500: 0.16% Germany 30: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/e8R9WRIK8f
  • US employment (NFPs) fell short by more than 200K while Canadian jobs beat expectations by 42K. $USDCAD responds as would be expected - extending its 1.3000 break https://t.co/t8BDHOO7Am
  • Have to say, surprised that the Dollar didn't drop further on the NFPs shortfall. Sign of short-term exhaustion of this week's impressive bearish breakdown perhaps?
  • Fed's Evans: US economy has been horrifically challenged but came back quicker than expected $DXY $USD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇨🇦 Average Hourly Wages YoY (NOV) Actual: 4.8% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇨🇦 Full Time Employment Chg (NOV) Actual: 99.0K Previous: 69.1K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇨🇦 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 8.5% Expected: 8.9% Previous: 8.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (OCT) Actual: C$-3.76B Expected: C$-3B Previous: C$-3.25B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
US Dollar Whipsaws on Soft Non-Farm Payrolls Report

US Dollar Whipsaws on Soft Non-Farm Payrolls Report

2020-12-04 14:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
US Dollar Analysis & News

  • US NFP Softer Than Expected, USD Whipsaws
  • Data Reaffirms Need for COVID Relief
US NFP Softer Than Expected, USD Whipsaws

US NFP headline at 245k, notably missing expectations of 460k, while the prior reading had been revised lower to 610k from 638k. Elsewhere, the unemployment rate dipped to 6.7%, although, this is likely due to the 0.2ppt drop in the participation rate. The initial market reaction has been choppy with the USD dipping ever so slightly before retracing, while the S&P 500 had whipsawed.

Data Reaffirms Need for COVID Relief

Heading into the release, market participants had been gearing up for a softer reading, given the recent soft run of labour market data. This was particularly evident in the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which saw the employment subcomponent fall back into contraction territory. To that end, the data largely reaffirms the case that the Fed will remain accommodative with expectations that the Fed will tinker its weighted average maturity of bond purchases at the upcoming meeting. Alongside this, the reading will also see calls grow louder for the need of further COVID relief, which in turn has seen US yields jump to session highs.

DailyFX Calendar

US Dollar Whipsaws on Soft Non-Farm Payrolls Report

USD vs US 10Y Yield

US Dollar Whipsaws on Soft Non-Farm Payrolls Report

Source: Refinitiv

Source: Refinitiv

What is NFP and How is it Traded

