EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD Two-Year-Lows as EUR/USD Tests 1.2000
2020-11-30 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
2020-11-30 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Breakout Potential Remains for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-11-30 20:27:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in: - Revised GDP shows swift economic recovery underway - Retail investors have supported the South Korean stocks markets - BBG
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/mAKl7spDmH
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.513%) S&P 500 (+0.628%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.755%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Net exports were the biggest drag on Australia's GDP in over 9 years in Q3, according to data released today. #RBA on tap today, full Q3 #GDP report due Wednesday
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (OCT) Actual: 3.8% Expected: -3% Previous: 16.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (OCT) Actual: 3.8% Expected: -3% Previous: 15.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 🇰🇷 Markit Manufacturing PMI (NOV) Actual: 52.9 Previous: 51.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (OCT) Actual: 3.8 Expected: -3% Previous: 15.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • What are some technical and fundamental factors affecting the equities market? Get your free forecast here:https://t.co/YQG1aaIT8C https://t.co/uwPieXfpHf
  Heads Up:🇰🇷 Markit Manufacturing PMI (NOV) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 51.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive

2020-12-01 01:30:00
Margare Yang,
Share:

S&P 500, NIKKEI 225, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • US equity index futures rebounded after falling on Monday, setting a positive tone for APAC
  • Concerns about a potential post-Thanksgiving viral resurgence weighed on sentiment
  • Australia’s ASX 200 index is testing the 20-Day Simple Moving Average, RBA meeting in focus
Asia-Pacific stocks are struggling after Wall Street equities broadly retreated on Monday, ending an astonishing month with a souring tone. Energy, financials, utilities and industrials were among the hardest hit, whereas information technology and healthcare were doing the heavy lifting overnight. Pfizer’s share price surged 2.9% after reports saying that the UK will allow hospitals to receive its Covid-19 vaccine soon. Meanwhile, Moderna is seeking the FDA’s approval for emergency use of its vaccine, closely following Pfizer. Currency traders will be closely watching the RBA interest rate decision to be released at 3:30 GMT.

Nonetheless, markets appear to be worrying about a potential resurgence in coronavirus infections after the Thanksgiving break, during which travel and social interactions leaped. Covid-19 hospitalizations hit a record in the US, with daily new cases registering 136,313 on November 29th.

Stock markets are perhaps experiencing another round of healthy correction after registering decent gains lately, and there seems to be little fear as volatility retreats. The VIX volatility index continued its downward trajectory, reaching its lowest level seen since end-February.

VIX Volatility Index

Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&amp;P 500 Futures Turn Positive

Chart from IG

Crude oil prices are trading lower after OPEC+ postponed a meeting to December 3rd amid dissent about production hikes. WTI fell from recent highs and entered into a consolidative period due to profit taking and uncertainties surrounding the OPEC+ decision.

Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margare Yang
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

Sector-wise, 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the red, with 70.9% of the index’s constituents ending lower. Information technology (+0.66%) and healthcare (+0.29%) were doing the heavy lifting, whereas energy (-5.37%), financials (-1.92%) and utilities (-1.47%) were among the worst performers.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 30-11-2020

Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&amp;P 500 Futures Turn Positive

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

On the macro front, the RBA interest rate decision and a string of Markit manufacturing PMIs from South Korea, India, Russia, Spain, Italy, Germany and the Eurozone will be closely watched. The US ISM manufacturing PMI is due tonight too. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give his testimony at a congressional hearing on Tuesday. Read more on DailyFX’s economic calendar.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margare Yang
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis:

The S&P 500 index appears to be riding a bumpy bull trend since November. The uptrend was well supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, although some short-term pullbacks were observed. Immediate support and resistance level can be found at 3,606 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) and 3,660 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) respectively. Narrowing Bollinger Band width points to a weakening upward momentum however, which suggests further consolidations.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&amp;P 500 Futures Turn Positive

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index is riding an upward trend as highlighted in the green channel below. The ascending trend remains intact albeit some short-term pullback is possible. An immediate support level can be found at 26,366 – the 23.6% Fibonacci extension. The upper Bollinger Band may serve as a dynamic resistance level. An MACD divergence appears to be forming, highlighting risk of a potential trend reversal.

Nikkei 225 Index Daily Chart

Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&amp;P 500 Futures Turn Positive

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index entered a brief correction after hitting a 9-month high. The overall bullish trend remains intact though, as suggested by upward-sloped SMAs. The index is testing a key support level of 6,540 – where its 23.6% Fibonacci extension and 20-Day SMA overlap. Holding above this level may pave the way for further upside potential towards 6,640 – the 38.2% Fibonacci extension.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&amp;P 500 Futures Turn Positive
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margare Yang
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

