EUR/USD
EUR/USD Slides Lower as Weak German Economic Sentiment Sparks New Recession Fears
2020-11-10 10:26:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-09 22:50:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Covid Vaccine May Breathe New Life Into DJIA
2020-11-09 21:05:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
2020-11-10 12:00:00
Gold Prices Regain Strength After Falling 4.5% as Vaccine Enthusiasm Fades
2020-11-10 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
S&P 500 Outstrips Nasdaq on Pfizer News, Dollar Lacking Direction After Biden Win
2020-11-10 04:15:00
USD/JPY May Rise on Vaccine Hopes Despite Election Dispute, Chinese CPI Eyed
2020-11-10 01:00:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields

2020-11-10 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold under further downside pressure.
  • Monday’s wipeout candle will hold back any bullish intent.
  • Client sentiment is bearish.
Gold remains under pressure despite a small pick-up from Monday’s low print at $1,850/oz. The precious metal shed in excess of $100/oz. at one point yesterday as risk markets grabbed a huge bid on positive Covid-19 vaccine news. Traditional safe-haven assets, including gold, fell victim to the rush for risk, with the precious metal wiping out six-weeks’ worth of gains in one session. The US dollar also lost some of its safe-haven allure, but rising US Treasury yields and narrowing US real yields, underpinned the greenback and weighed on gold.

The closely followed 10-year US Treasury hit a yield of 0.94% Monday, a fresh eight-month high, as investors dropped safe-haven assets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year was also under pressure from dealers and investors pushing the price down/yield up ahead of this week’s sizeable 3-, 10- and 30-year US bond auctions. Yesterday $54 billion 3-year notes were priced, today investors will be offered $41 billion 10-year notes, while on Thursday $27 billion 30-year bonds will be sold. Rising US Treasury yields are also forcing US real yields to narrow/become less negative, a further bearish set-up for gold.

Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields

The daily gold chart shows a large bearish engulfing candle made on Monday, wiping out the best part of six-weeks’ worth of gains. This candlestick will crimp further upside and may cause further falls in the precious metal. The downside should find initial support around yesterday’s low at $1,850/oz. which lines up with the double low print at the end of September. Below here, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $1,836/oz. before the 200-day simple moving average at $1,819/oz. Initial resistance around $1,900 - $1,905/oz. off the big figure and the 20- and 5-day sma.

Gold Daily Price Chart (March – November 10, 2020)

Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% -27% 8%
Weekly 1% -18% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
IG retail trader datashow 87.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.29 to 1, a bearish contrarian signal. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

