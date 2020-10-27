News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
2020-10-27 09:45:00
EURUSD Shows Parallels to DAX and S&P 500 as Covid and Earnings Guide Relative Risk
2020-10-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pulls Nikkei 225, ASX 200 lower on Alarming Covid-19 Resurgence
2020-10-27 03:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes
2020-10-27 11:00:00
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls
2020-10-26 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-27 08:20:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (SEP) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $3.795B Previous: $6.116B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27
  • EU Commission says both the EU and UK are engaging intensively to reach a deal $GBP
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/kERhNpX24T
  • 🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (SEP) Actual: -15.2K Previous: -171K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.88%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vSpkpJR5DJ
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (SEP) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -171K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-27
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.36% Silver: 0.20% Gold: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/R4iP2hBi7y
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/opRjJQoGPZ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sbn9fdKRMA
  • If you're in the UK or Western Europe this will be an hour earlier than previously because of the clocks going back... https://t.co/mhvbYLCAkA
Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes

Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes

2020-10-27 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold confined in a narrowing trading range.
  • Volatility on the wane.
  • Retail traders remain heavily long of the precious metal.
Advertisement

Gold has had a quiet few days of late with price action contained within a short- to medium-term trading range. The precious metal needs a fundamental driver to break this range and with the US presidential elections on the horizon, a breakout may soon happen. The direction of the break is slightly harder to work out, although the current weakness of the US dollar is underpinning the price of gold, along with a jittery equity space, as Q3 earnings start to reveal the full impact of the coronavirus on various sectors. In addition, the record spread of the coronavirus in the US, Russia, and parts of Europe will add to the risk-off tone in the market.

The technical picture is slightly more cloudy with medium-term lower highs converging with short-term higher lows, indicating a break is near. Two moving averages seem to be capping upside movement this week with the 20-day simple moving average holding sway around $1,905/oz. followed by the 50-dma at $1,915.5/oz. Above here, the next level of resistance is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $1,928/oz. Initial support for gold is between $1,890/oz. and $1,880/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart (March – October 27, 2020)

Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 0% 1%
Weekly 4% 3% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG retail trader datashow 79.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.97 to 1, a contrarian bearish signal. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Analysis: Brexit Hopes Bolster Pound Sterling
EUR/GBP Analysis: Brexit Hopes Bolster Pound Sterling
2020-10-27 10:17:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
2020-10-27 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-27 08:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish