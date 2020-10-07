Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Price Struggling Below 50-DMA

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07

Heads Up:🇺🇸 FOMC Minutes due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07

White House physician to Trump says POTUS has been symptom-free for over 24-hours #Stocks #Gold $USD #COVID19

US explores restricting ANT Group and Tencent payment systems -BBG $NDX $DJI $SPX $USDCNH #Trade

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.73%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cn7QP7r0Bb

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.54% Gold: 0.25% Oil - US Crude: -3.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aIzhTkuc2k

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.53% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EtFTf5Zz66

#Euro Technical Outlook: $EURUSD Bounce Brings Fade Potential - https://t.co/ZTdPZFBe8d https://t.co/JMgtUBAnb6

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.55% US 500: 1.35% Germany 30: 0.05% France 40: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RI1ShglPpu