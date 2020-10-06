US Dollar Ranging Amid Narrative Vacuum, AUD/USD Reacts to RBA

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery to Gather Pace as RSI Breaks Out of Downward Trend
2020-10-06 05:00:00
EURUSD Forecast Undermines Head-and-Shoulders Drive Amid Trump, Covid Headlines
2020-10-06 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC World Outlook Report in Focus After Price Spike
2020-10-06 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-05 23:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.02% Gold: -0.04% Silver: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Z6ye5UBTt3
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lVoTxRjbd3
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/YR3RLn9OIp
  • FCA bans sale of crypto-derivatives to retail consumers
  • Bullish signals all round for 'risk on' currencies like $EUR, $GPB and $AUD from the @IGcom client sentiment data. Find out more in my #sentiment webinar at half past the hour. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.13% Wall Street: -0.18% US 500: -0.39% FTSE 100: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/CLULWybomJ
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI (SEP) Actual: 56.8 Expected: 54 Previous: 54.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • Gut-check time for $EURUSD bulls as price runs into resistance at the H&S neckline just shy of the 1.18 mark Break above the neckline needed to carve a path back towards the yearly high Failure to do so could generate a pullback to psychological support at 1.17 https://t.co/g73uUANdKp
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 08:35 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Construction PMI (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 54 Previous: 54.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
US Dollar Ranging Amid Narrative Vacuum, AUD/USD Reacts to RBA

US Dollar Ranging Amid Narrative Vacuum, AUD/USD Reacts to RBA

2020-10-06 09:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • Range Trading for FX Markets Amid Narrative Vacuum
  • RBA Holds Now, Will Ease Later
Advertisement

Range Trading for FX Markets Amid Narrative Vacuum

Amid the current narrative vacuum, FX markets are struggling for direction with major pairs trading in relatively tight ranges. The US Dollar remains subdued following yesterday’s rising optimism that a new stimulus package may be on the way, particularly after Senate Majority Leader McConnell signalled that a deal may be inching closer. Optimism over a fresh fiscal impulse had been highlighted in the sizeable bear steepening of the treasury curve, which saw the 2s10s rise above 60bps for the first time since August. In turn, investor attention will likely be placed on the outcome of today’s talks between US House Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. However, as it stands, my expectation is that a stimulus package will not agreed prior to the election. On the technical front, upside has been capped at 93.54 with support residing at 93.25.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Price Chart: Hourly Time Frame

US Dollar Ranging Amid Narrative Vacuum, AUD/USD Reacts to RBA

RBA Holds Now, Will Ease Later

Overnight, as had widely been touted, the RBA refrained from policy action with the cash rate target and 3yr yield target at 0.25%. The RBA did however note that board will continue to mull how further monetary stimulus can support jobs and thus seemingly lay the groundwork for a policy move in November. As such, while the Aussie saw a brief spike above 0.72 amid an unwind of easing calls for this meeting, RBA is still likely to ease policy in the near-term, thus the slight jump in AUD had been short-lived. Looking ahead, the Aussie will likely take its cue from the broader risk environment. Topside resistance at 0.7200-10 has held for now, a break puts 0.7240-50 in focus, while support sits at 0.7120-30.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 5% 4%
Weekly -29% 51% 4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget
Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget
2020-10-06 03:50:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Advertisement