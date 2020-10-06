News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, DXY & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-10-06 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
News
Crude Oil Price at Risk After Trump Squashes Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-06 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.
2020-10-06 17:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks
2020-10-06 19:28:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-06 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens
2020-10-06 12:30:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Momentum Pushing JPY-crosses Higher - Levels for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY
2020-10-06 14:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar
2020-10-06 12:00:00
Breaking news

US President Trump Calls Off COVID Stimulus Talks Until After the Election, US Equities Drop

Crude Oil Price at Risk After Trump Squashes Stimulus Hopes

2020-10-06 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Crude Oil Price Outlook:

President Trump riled capital markets Tuesday afternoon when he announced an end to covid-related stimulus talks until after the Presidential election. The news sent risk assets like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 sharply lower. Not to be outdone, crude oil embarked on a pullback of its own, although losses remained modest relative to those seen in US equities.

Still, the sudden shift in risk appetite could undermine crude oil prices in the weeks ahead and the risk of an even slower global economic recovery could exacerbate crude oil’s precarious demand outlook.

Crude Oil Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – October 2020)

crude oil price chart

With that in mind, bears may look to probe support in the days ahead should weakness persist. As it stands, the first line of defense may reside around the Fibonacci level at $39.11 which has shown varying levels of influence since June. If it fails, price may look for secondary support starting at the $36.60 mark which coincides with the upper bound of an area that has previously provided some buoyancy.

Either way, crude oil remains beneath resistance at the $42.00 mark which has kept the commodity contained since June. Since the surprise announcement from President Trump conveniently arrived when price neared the technical barrier, it seems both fundamental and technical forces may play a role in keeping crude beneath the zone this time around. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks
2020-10-06 19:28:00
UK Regulator Bans Cryptocurrency Derivatives for Retail Traders, Bitcoin Shrugs off the News
2020-10-06 16:30:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: Uncertainty Looms Over USD/ZAR
2020-10-06 15:10:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, DXY & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-10-06 13:30:00
