Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery to Gather Pace as RSI Breaks Out of Downward Trend
2020-10-06 05:00:00
EURUSD Forecast Undermines Head-and-Shoulders Drive Amid Trump, Covid Headlines
2020-10-06 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC World Outlook Report in Focus After Price Spike
2020-10-06 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-05 23:40:00
Gold Price Outlook: Can XAU/USD Break Critical Resistance? GLD Levels
2020-10-05 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #CrudeOil prices spiked ahead of the annual #OPEC World Oil Outlook report amid rising US stimulus bets How might WTI react to the report and what are key technical levels to watch for? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/10/06/Crude-Oil-Outlook-OPEC-World-Outlook-Report-in-Focus-After-Price-Spike.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FnFCeOhFN2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.63%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 67.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/B2niBT7kIp
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CafS5NiZ9H
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/62lRWHcYvs
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.33% Germany 30: 0.29% FTSE 100: 0.17% Wall Street: 0.15% US 500: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TonRzlk8hQ
  • The Australian Dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts ahead of the #FederalBudget as the #RBA retained its wait-and-see approach to monetary policy $AUDUSD $AUD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/06/Australian-Dollar-Rises-as-RBA-Holds-Steady-Ahead-of-Federal-Budget-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/6Jq69K3vT7
  • 🇦🇺 RBA Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • RBA: Will be some time before economy returns to end-2019 level, unemployment to peak at lower rate than previously thought -BBG $AUDUSD
  • RBA: Considering how additional easing could support jobs, government bond markets functioning well. Australian Dollar 'just a little' below peak of past couple years -BBG $AUDUSD
  • AUD/USD spiked following RBA's interest rate decision. https://t.co/RSkADN9dyE
Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget

Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget

2020-10-06 03:50:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, RBA Interest Rate Decision, Federal Budget, Victoria Covid-19 – Talking Points:

  • The Australian Dollar spiked back above the 0.72 level as the Reserve Bank of Australia retained its wait-and-see approach to monetary policy.
  • Attention now shifts to the upcoming Federal Budget update.
  • AUD/USD rates poised to extend climb higher as price remains constructively perched above key support.
Advertisement

AUD/USD Spikes Higher as RBA Retains Wait-And-See Stance

The Australian Dollar surged higher against its major counterparts as the Reserve Bank of Australia “decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets for the cash rate, the yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds, and the parameters for the expanded Term Funding Facility”.

With the RBA retaining its wait-and-see approach to monetary policy in the near-term, the risk-sensitive local currency could continue its outperformance given that “the Australian Dollar remains just a little below its peak of the past couple of years”.

Moreover, the central bank believes its current “policy package is working as expected and is underpinning very low borrowing costs and the supply of credit to households and businesses”.

However, with the RBA remaining “committed to do what it can to support jobs, incomes and business” and reiterating that “it will maintain highly accommodative policy settings as long as is required”, there is a distinct possibility that further easing could be on the table by the end of the year.

Nevertheless, the absence of additional monetary policy and the lack of concern regarding the exchange rate’s current levels may buoy the Australian Dollar and potentially spark a resumption of the uptrend extending from the March doldrums.

Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget

AUD/USD 5-minute chart created using TradingView

Federal Budget Shifts into Focus

Attention now shifts to the Australian Government’s Federal Budget announcement later today, with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expected to announce a record deficit and a staggering amount of fiscal support in an attempt to drag the nation out of its first recession in 29 years.

Frydenberg has committed to substantial government support until the unemployment rate is “comfortably under 6%”, adding that “obviously the deficit will be fairly significant, and the debt burden will increase, but this is the price of protecting lives and livelihoods”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government is expected to bring forward tax cuts penned for 2022 and has already announced $7.5 billion in transport infrastructure spending, stating that “we have been working closely with the state and territory governments to invest in the infrastructure that is ready to go and can help rebuild our economy and create more jobs”.

That being said, it remains to be seen if a stimulatory budget can counterbalance the lack of additional monetary support in the short-term and cap AUD’s push higher.

Nevertheless, substantial fiscal support may shore up regional risk-sentiment in the interim and potentially buoy the ASX 200 index.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Covid-19 Case Numbers Dictate Market Sentiment

With the 14-day average of daily coronavirus infections in Victoria falling to 10.6, Australia’s second largest city – Melbourne – could be on the verge of moving to the next stage of Premier Dan Andrews reopening roadmap” ahead of schedule on October 19, if the state-wide average drops below 5 “and there are fewer than 5 cases from unknown sources in the past 14 days”.

However, recent comments from Chief Health Office Brett Sutton suggest that an early transition may not be a given, stating that “its not a certainty one way or the other [and] we’d have to see exactly where we were at that time, including the trend”.

Moreover, with a further 15 cases recorded in the state today and the virus growth rate climbing back towards 1, there is a distinct possibility that Melbourne will fail to meet the targets needed to ease Covid-19 restrictions.

Therefore, the near-term outlook for the Australian Dollar and benchmark ASX 200 index could be defined by local health outcomes, with Victoria failing to ease restrictions further on October 19 probably hampering the performance of regional risk assets.

Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Moving Average Nurturing Upside Push

From a technical perspective, AUD/USD rates could be poised to resume their uptrend extending from the March doldrums, if price remains constructively perched above support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (0.7131) and trend-defining 50-day moving average (0.7159).

The RSI’s climb back above its neutral midpoint and a bullish crossover on the MACD indicator hint at swelling bullish momentum, which could ultimately ignite a surge to retest the September high (0.7414) if buyers can breach resistance at the 2019 high (0.7295).

Conversely, a daily close back below the 61.8% Fibonacci (0.7131) could ignite a more sustained pullback from the yearly high and carve a path for price to test support at the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (0.6924).

Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget

AUD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 9% 8%
Weekly -26% 45% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Hinges on RBA Rate Decision Due
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Hinges on RBA Rate Decision Due
2020-10-05 21:30:00
US Dollar Correction, GBP/USD Flips to Short, AUD/USD Longs Halved - COT Report
US Dollar Correction, GBP/USD Flips to Short, AUD/USD Longs Halved - COT Report
2020-10-05 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Brexit Newsflow Continues to Dominate Sterling
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Brexit Newsflow Continues to Dominate Sterling
2020-10-05 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish