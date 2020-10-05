News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Rates Susceptible to Second Wave of Covid-19, Subdued Inflation
2020-10-05 07:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Fourth Quarter Forecasts
2020-10-04 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Downward Trend in RSI
2020-10-05 05:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
US Dollar Correction, GBP/USD Flips to Short, AUD/USD Longs Halved - COT Report
2020-10-05 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Brexit Newsflow Continues to Dominate Sterling
2020-10-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
US Dollar Correction, GBP/USD Flips to Short, AUD/USD Longs Halved - COT Report

2020-10-05 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Short Squeeze Underway
  • GBP/USD Flips to Net Short
  • AUD/USD Longs Halved, Remaining Longs Vulnerable to Dovish RBA Surprise
The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to September 29th, released October 2nd)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

In the week to September 29th, given the corrective bounce in the US Dollar, bearish positioning had been cut by $3.2bln against G10 currencies. That said, while overall short positioning in the greenback remains large, as global macro uncertainties rise in relation to the US election as well as second wave concerns and subsequent renewed lockdown measures, safe-haven flows will underpin the greenback, thus allowing for a further squeeze in USD shorts.

Speculators flipped to net short in the Pound following a $1.26bln reduction in net longs, accounting for roughly a third of the positioning change in the US Dollar. Both the EU and UK have yet to make enough headway to solve significant differences in key areas such as fisheries and state aid. However, with the markets remaining hopeful that a Brexit agreement can be reached, this has prevented a free-fall in the Pound. That said, as funds begin to shed their net longs, the Pound is likely to remain erratic with headline risk heightened.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Long exposure in the Australian Dollar had been halved after hitting over a 2yr peak. However, as uncertainty tracks higher, with the market still long Aussie, the high-beta currency remains vulnerable to pullbacks. Alongside this, near-term concerns also centre around the RBA rate decision, where there is an outside chance of a dovish surprise with a 15bps cut in the cash rate target, alongside this 3yr yield curve target and Term Funding Facility.

US Dollar |

EUR/USD |

GBP/USD |

USD/JPY |

USD/CHF |

USD/CAD |

AUD/USD |

NZD/USD |

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

