USD Unfazed While SPX Set to Open Higher Following Presidential Debate

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD, Equity Markets Anxiously Eye First Presidential Debate
2020-09-29 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
2020-09-29 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/UVvf51HiVP https://t.co/T0ADbhgExG
  • Gold & silver prices update: the US Dollar advanced 0.18% following the debate, sending gold and silver prices down by 0.38% and 1.2% respectively. https://t.co/YGFcqpouEJ
  • The US Dollar soared against emerging market and ASEAN currencies as capital fled developing economies in a sign of rising concern about the global growth outlook. Will this continue? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mAyo9IAjNM https://t.co/MVKDnjsRv6
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.16%) S&P 500 (-0.12%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.04%) [delayed] -BBG
  • What a debate ... Anyways If you missed this week's session on IGCS where I discussed how recent changes in retail positioning can impact $EURUSD $AUDUSD #SP500 #DowJones and $GBPUSD, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/f4gmCClf35
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.11% Oil - US Crude: -0.26% Silver: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3CdZK9Gfb2
  • China official manufacturing PMI came in at 51.5 - a six month high. The Caixin manufacturing PMI fell slightly to 53.0 from 53.1. The Hang Seng Index moved 1.6% higher in early Asia hours. https://t.co/YgQER71pDX
  • The DAX 30 rallied to resistance near the 12,935 marks before stalling. Get your #DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/VSFoWXJwoU https://t.co/Bhk0Zk4yxp
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SpFg3KB45Z
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.21%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 61.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZukAdngSge
USD Unfazed While SPX Set to Open Higher Following Presidential Debate

USD Unfazed While SPX Set to Open Higher Following Presidential Debate

2020-09-30 03:00:00
Daniel Moss, Dimitri Zabelin,
Share:

US Presidential Debate, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Dollar, S&P 500 – Talking Points:

  • The first presidential debate of the 2020 US elections appeared to have little effect on the market, as USD held firm and the S&P 500 nudged marginally higher.
  • President Trump’s tax returns may prove to be the target of further attacks from Democratic nominee Joe Biden

First Presidential Debate or Game of Schoolyard Insults?

The first round of the 2020 US presidential debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump proved to be more of a game of schoolyard insults, as both men continually insulted and talked over one another.

However, Mr Biden’s composure and willingness to poke holes in his Republican counterpart’s response to the Covid-19 crisis could result in a more substantial widening in polling numbers.

In terms of an overall market reaction, the US Dollar slid marginally lower while S&P 500 futures initially rose before giving back all gains towards the end of the debate.

Attention now turns towards the second presidential debate scheduled on October 15, with market participants closely watching Congressional stimulus negotiations in the interim to determine the near-term outlook for risk-sensitive assets.

USD Unfazed While SPX Set to Open Higher Following Presidential Debate

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

Advertisement

Biden Pulling Away as Tax Scandal Hampers Trump Campaign

Democratic nominee Joe Biden appears to have extended his lead over Republican incumbent Donald Trump on the back of questionable tax practices by the current US President, with the New York Times reporting that Trump had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.

In fact, the year Trump was elected to the White House, he paid a paltry $750 in federal income taxes.

The damning report threatens to shatter the President’s image as a successful businessman, given that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) report “portrays a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes”.

USD Unfazed While SPX Set to Open Higher Following Presidential Debate

Data source – Bloomberg

Clearly Mr Biden sees this as a chink in his competitor’s armour, as the former Vice President strategically released his most recent tax returns just moments before the start of the first presidential debate, showing that he had paid just under $300,000 in income taxes last year.

This release could endear the Democratic nominee to voters by showing that, in comparison to Mr Trump, Biden pays income tax just like every other working-class American.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart – Breakdown or Retest of Former Resistance-Turned Support

USD Unfazed While SPX Set to Open Higher Following Presidential Debate

DXY daily chart created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, the US Dollar Index’s (DXY) retreat from the March low (94.65) back to support at the September 2018 low (93.81) may validate the topside break of an Inverse Head and Shoulders reversal pattern, carved out above key psychological support at the 91.00 level.

Moreover, with the RSI continuing to track along the uptrend extending from the August extremes and hovering above its neutral midpoint, the path of least resistance looks to be higher.

Should support remain intact at the 94.00 mark, a retest of the monthly high (94.74) looks in the offing, with a daily close above the March low (94.65) needed to bring the June low (95.72) into focus.

S&P 500 e-Mini Futures Daily Chart – 200-MA Capping Topside Potential

USD Unfazed While SPX Set to Open Higher Following Presidential Debate

S&P 500 (e-mini) futures daily chart created using TradingView

The US benchmark S&P 500 index looks poised to continue its trek lower, as price fails to break back above the trend-defining 50-day moving average (3351.54) and the RSI struggles to clamber over its neutral midpoint.

With volume notably fading through the S&P 500 index’s rally from the monthly low (3198), the path of least resistance appears skewed to the downside.

To that end, a break back below the 38.2% Fibonacci (3306) would probably ignite a more sustained pullback and potentially lead price back towards the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (3104.21).

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -3% 2%
Weekly -2% -1% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Eyes First US Election Debate, Hang Seng Index May Rebound
Dow Jones Eyes First US Election Debate, Hang Seng Index May Rebound
2020-09-30 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY Hovers Over Major Support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY Hovers Over Major Support
2020-09-29 21:30:00
DAX 30 Forecast: What to Expect in the Week Ahead
DAX 30 Forecast: What to Expect in the Week Ahead
2020-09-29 18:35:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-09-29 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US 500
Mixed