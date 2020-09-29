Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY Hovers Over Major Support

#Euro has rebounded off near-term downtrend support and the focus is on this near-term recovery. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/NmlEuNyfo6 https://t.co/Txjym8OG71

Heads Up:🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (AUG) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: -4.5%

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.86% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.67% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.59% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17%

That is very disturbing news. Disney has announced it will layoff 28,000 employees owing to its struggle at theme parks. That follow up stimulus plan is even more necessary in the US

Disney plans to lay off 28,000 park employees. $DIS shares are 1.5% lower following the announcement

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.37% Gold: 0.91% Oil - US Crude: -0.03%

#Gold Price Outlook: $XAUUSD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.19%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 61.70%.

Micron Q4 2020 Earnings: Revenue: $6.06B vs $5.90B exp EPS: $1.08 vs $0.99 exp Guides Q1 revenue $5B to $5.4B vs $5.33B exp $MU shares just 1% higher in after-hours trading