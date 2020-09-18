News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2020-09-18 05:00:00
EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-17 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs to Test 50-DMA in Wake of OPEC+ Update
2020-09-17 19:45:00
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-09-18 14:25:00
Dow Jones Futures Fluctuate, DAX 30 and ASX 200 In Tight Range
2020-09-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-09-18 12:00:00
Gold Price Continues to Rebound from 50-Day SMA Following FOMC
2020-09-18 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Outlook - GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Forecasts
2020-09-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trade Talk, New Lockdowns and UK Retail Sales Data
2020-09-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Beware of Currency Intervention Levels
2020-09-18 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 6.4% Expected: 6.2% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.03% France 40: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.09% US 500: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/H6M34f4ZTZ
  • Madrid to go back on lockdown, which will affect 850k people $EUR
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.131% 3-Year: 0.154% 5-Year: 0.269% 7-Year: 0.463% 10-Year: 0.684% 30-Year: 1.439% $TNX
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.2% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
  • I am just going to do - I'll put this head and shoulders pattern on $SPX. These end up falling apart more often than catalyzing the expected reversal nowadays though https://t.co/gR820ncJlC
  • White House Press Secretary says negotiations on TikTok deal are ongoing
  • Nasdaq 100 extending losses now testing weekly lows https://t.co/hjC9QE6Kgy
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.41% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0MhNNt277L
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.06% US 500: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.39% FTSE 100: -0.58% France 40: -1.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/df8XyEZWmu
Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data

Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data

2020-09-18 14:25:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

DJI PRICE OUTLOOK: DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE CLAWS BACK LOSSES ON UPBEAT CONSUMER SENTIMENT REPORT

  • Dow Jones pivots higher with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq owing to consumer sentiment data
  • Consumer sentiment data for September showed improvement and topped forecast
  • Stocks attempt to turn positive and claw back recent downside after holding weekly lows

Equities are erasing early session losses as major stock indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq turn positive shortly following the New York opening bell. The release of preliminary consumer sentiment data for September from the University of Michigan crossing the wires just now may be contributing to the recovery in risk appetite.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

CONSUMER SENTIMENT REPORT - UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN SURVEY OF CONSUMERS (SEP 2020)

Chart of Consumer Sentiment Report September 2020 University of Michigan

Chart Source:DailyFX Economic Calendar

Headline consumer sentiment was reported at 78.9, which topped market forecast of 75.0 and improved from 74.1 the prior month. The improvement in consumer sentiment was attributed to their slightly rosier outlook for the US economy.

Wall Street MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 5% 1%
Weekly 5% 3% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DOW JONES PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (17 SEP TO 18 SEP 2020)

Dow Jones Index Price Chart Stock Market Outlook

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

As mentioned, it is likely that stocks are advancing on the back of the upbeat consumer sentiment report. DJIA price action has faced selling pressure over recent trading sessions, but the equity benchmark has maintained weekly lows as dip buyers defend key technical levels. With market volatility on the rise, however, stocks could struggle to remain in favor.

Keep Reading: Crude Oil Price Climbs to Test 50-DMA in Wake of OPEC+ Update

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand: ZAR Strengthens as SARB Signals End to Rate Cuts
South African Rand: ZAR Strengthens as SARB Signals End to Rate Cuts
2020-09-18 11:28:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Beware of Currency Intervention Levels
Japanese Yen Outlook: Beware of Currency Intervention Levels
2020-09-18 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trade Talk, New Lockdowns and UK Retail Sales Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trade Talk, New Lockdowns and UK Retail Sales Data
2020-09-18 08:00:00
Dow Jones Futures Fluctuate, DAX 30 and ASX 200 In Tight Range
Dow Jones Futures Fluctuate, DAX 30 and ASX 200 In Tight Range
2020-09-18 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
US 500
Mixed