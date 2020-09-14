There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here: https://t.co/aVAzFypAg1 https://t.co/BvvddjcfKh

$GBP | Pound Sterling Swoons Amid Latest #Brexit Drama Surrounding Internal Market Bill --British MPs vote 340 to 263 in favor of PM Boris Johnson's proposal --Still needs approval from House of Lords Full Analysis via @DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/14/pound-sterling-searches-for-support-as-brexit-bill-roils-gbp.html #FX #Forex #Trading

Internal Market Bill now will move to the committee stage, meaning four more days of debates on Tuesday, Wednesday as well as Sep 21st and 22nd $GBP https://t.co/JPVA1V8L5i

$GBPUSD stable after victory for Boris Johnson, as expected, on the internal market bill https://t.co/1D8qqldIKA

UK PM Johnson wins first vote on bill to change Brexit deal - Aye 340, Noes 263, government majority 77

UK Labour amendment to IMB bill defeated $GBPUSD

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0FrW6xHae3

Heads Up:🇬🇧 MPs Vote on Internal Market Bill due at 21:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14