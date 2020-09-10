News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Reverse? Trump Call for US-China Decoupling Boosts Election Risks
2020-09-09 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Eyes ECB Meeting as AUD/USD Recoils
2020-09-09 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down to 3-Month Low on Fed Policy, Seasonal Turn
2020-09-09 06:07:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZykmVG3J1b
  • The US Dollar may be getting ready to reverse higher against some of its ASEAN counterparts. Will USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR turn higher? USD/MYR eyes a key trend line. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/UelCpikQkD https://t.co/UEXrty8QO2
  • If you missed my special webinar on whether or not US-China tensions can amplify recent volatility in financial markets, check out the recording to the session on YouTube here - https://t.co/zGaHKNtUN1
  • The extension of #COVID19 restrictions in Victoria could severely hamper #Australia's nascent economic recovery. #RBA's wait-and-see approach may continue to underpin $AUD $AUDJPY poised to extend climb Ascending Channel guiding $AUDUSD higher https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/10/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Unfazed-by-Extended-COVID-19-Restrictions.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations (SEP) Actual: 3.1% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-10
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations (SEP) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-10
  • Bitcoin’s 26% retreat from its yearly high posted in August may prove to be a mere short-term pullback if pivotal chart support at the $10,000 mark remains intact. Get your $BTC market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/kNkCHx16Bt https://t.co/JdUkJDhIba
  • Traders are eyeing ECB's interest rate and press conference later today. With Covid-19 complications and falling inflation, there seems to be a good chance for ECB to ease further. #eurusd and #GOLD in focus. https://t.co/luoevkAyiP
  • 🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (JUL) Actual: -16.2% Expected: -18.3% Previous: -22.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (05/SEP) Actual: ¥377.9B Previous: ¥-115.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-09
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls

S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls

2020-09-10 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, ASX 200, GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • S&P 500 index surged 2%, with 78% of the index components ending higher
  • Australia’s ASX 200 index may follow strong US leads, testing a psychological resistance at 6,000
  • Gold prices rebounded from a key support level at US$ 1,910; MACD signals a “Bullish Reversal”

S&P 500Index Outlook:

The S&P 500 index jumped over 2% as traders shrugged off a three-day selloff and started buying the dips. Encouragingly, over 78% of the index components ended the day higher. This contrasts an average of 30-40% stock gains observed before the recent market rout and suggests improving sentiment. New York City has planned to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity at the end of this month, painting a silver lining of the coronavirus situations.

The volatility index (VIX) tumbled and the US Dollar index retraced from a one-month high – showing that market participants have calmed down and their risk appetite is perhaps picking up.

Traders are eyeing on today’s ECBmeeting and interest rate decision for clues about how the central bank plans to counter the Covid-19 complications. With recent rising Covid-19 cases and falling inflationin the EU, there seems to be a good chance for ECB to ease further. This scenario will likely to weaken the Euroagainst its major peers. The opposite scenario, however, will likely result in the reverse.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sector wise, information technology (+3.35%), materials (+2.58%) and consumer discretionary (+2.31%) were among the best performers. This showed a clear “risk on” pattern and might inspire similar trading activities across the Asia-Pacific region today.

S&P 500 Index Sector performance 9-9-2020

S&amp;P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically,the S&P 500 index has rebounded from the lower bound of the “Ascending Channel” as shown in the chart below. An immediate resistance level can be found at 3,400 – the 100% Fibonacci extension. Breaking this level will open the room for further upside towards 3,533 – the 127.8% Fibonacci extension. The MACD indicator remains in bearish set-up, but it could reverse if market starts to stabilize.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls

ASX 200 Index Outlook:

Australia’s ASX 200 index looks set to rebound alongside Asia-Pacific markets following strong US leads. A weaker USD is boosting commodity prices, and thus may underpin Australia’s commodity sector.

Technically, the ASX 200 index has broken the “Ascending Triangle” last week and has since struggled to find a clear direction. The near-term momentum is biased towards the downside as suggested by the “Death Cross” formed by the 20- and 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines. An immediate resistance level can be found at 6,000, which is also a phycological level.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls

Gold Price Outlook:

A weakening US Dollar and improving market sentiment is propelling gold prices, which climbed to US$ 1,947 at Asia open. We observed that gold’s safe-haven status is fading nowadays and it occasionally exhibited positive correlation with risk assets.

Technically, Gold prices have rebounded from a key support level at US$ 1,910. Its daily price has formed a “Descending Triangle” , which is a consolidating pattern. The MACD indicator, however, has likely stabilized and posit for a potential “Bullish Reversal” – selling pressure seems to be depleting and the momentum is leaning upwards.

Gold Price – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook Unfazed by Extended COVID-19 Restrictions
Australian Dollar Outlook Unfazed by Extended COVID-19 Restrictions
2020-09-10 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Technology Rout Over?
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Technology Rout Over?
2020-09-09 20:00:00
Kiwi Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Showing Potential Signs of Exhaustion
Kiwi Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Showing Potential Signs of Exhaustion
2020-09-09 15:30:00
USD/CAD Gyrates on BoC Rate Decision
USD/CAD Gyrates on BoC Rate Decision
2020-09-09 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Australia 200
Gold
Bullish