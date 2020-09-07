Copper Prices Poised to Extend Gains Amid Global Manufacturing Rebound

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-06 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: Major Resistance Now for EUR/USD at 1.20 as ECB Meets
2020-09-06 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie bulls eye trendline resistance ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-06 16:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Are Bears Back in Control?
2020-09-06 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-06 16:00:00
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price Consolidation Set to Snap
2020-09-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-06 16:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Remains Under Pressure as EU/UK Trade Talks Stall
2020-09-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen outlook: Unemployment data may prompt USD/JPY bulls
2020-09-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Will a Data Heavy End to the Week Spur USD?
2020-09-03 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $50.5B Previous: $62.33B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-07
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.57% Gold: 0.25% Oil - US Crude: -0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/faFfKOdeIZ
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dyj98eBrb5
  • The #Dollar continues to lose ground against the #Peso despite better than expected #NFP numbers. Get your #currencies update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/EFB4JZg6e3 https://t.co/CKelNFYN8h
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.52%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nuHa4nAkbi
  • Slight risk-on tilt to kick off the #APAC trading session $USD and $JPY sliding lower as $AUDUSD and #EURUSD nudge higher #ASX200 clambering back above $5920 as $Gold and #CrudeOil rise https://t.co/Bjrx2Zloiv
  • This Thursday’s meeting of the European Central Bank will likely end with confirmation that the #ECB will do everything it can to stop $EURUSD from strengthening above 1.20. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/EsAG2X06QK https://t.co/yQJPu6lngg
  • As the US markets are shut for the Labor Day holiday, Asia Pacific currencies may experience a lower liquidity trading session, which renders the currencies vulnerable to surprises and events. Market volatility and movements may be exacerbated due to lack of participants.
  • HEADS UP - WEBINAR SCHEDULE UPDATE: Unfortunately, the following webinars have been cancelled today due to technical difficulties: 2 GMT - Cross-Market Weekly Outlook 3:30 GMT - Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead Apologies for the inconvenience.
  • #Copper prices appear poised to climb higher amid a positive fundamental backdrop and bullish technical setups. Symmetrical Triangle break could fuel push to multi-year highs. #xcuusd #Commodities https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/07/Copper-Prices-Poised-to-Extend-Gains-Amid-Global-Manufacturing-Rebound-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/APtZdXltvl
Copper Prices Poised to Extend Gains Amid Global Manufacturing Rebound

Copper Prices Poised to Extend Gains Amid Global Manufacturing Rebound

2020-09-07 00:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Copper Prices, XCU/USD, Commodities – Talking Points:

  • Copper prices appear poised to climb higher amid a positive fundamental backdrop and bullish technical setups.
  • Symmetrical Triangle break could fuel push to multi-year highs.

Copper’s 56% surge from the March low is showing little signs of abating, after the price of the ductile metal soared to a fresh two-year high (3.0945) at the beginning of the month on the back of rebounding global manufacturing activity and soaring Chinese demand.

With price now breaking out of several bullish continuation patterns on multiple timeframes, copper appears poised to continue its recent run higher as a strengthening fundamental backdrop begins to support positive price developments.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Copper Futures (HG) Monthly Chart – Symmetrical Triangle Break Ominous for Bears

Copper Prices Poised to Extend Gains Amid Global Manufacturing Rebound

Copper Futures (HG) monthly chart created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, copper prices appear poised to climb higher after breaking above Symmetrical Triangle resistance.

However, the development of RSI hints at fading bullish momentum, as the oscillator struggles to break above 60 and the downtrend extending from the 2006 extremes.

Inability to close above key resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci (3.1040) could generate a pull back towards the January 2020 high (2.8860), with a close below probably invalidating the topside break of Symmetrical Triangle consolidation.

Nevertheless, price continues to track above the 21-, 50- and 200-month moving averages, which suggests that the path of least resistance remains to the topside.

Therefore, if support at the psychologically pivotal 3.00 level remains intact further gains look more than likely.

Copper Futures (HG) Weekly Chart – ‘Golden Cross’ Implies Swelling Bullish Momentum

Copper Prices Poised to Extend Gains Amid Global Manufacturing Rebound

Copper Futures (HG) weekly chart created using TradingView

Zooming into a weekly chart reinforces the bullish tilt seen on the monthly timeframe, as the RSI and MACD indicators soar to their highest levels since August 2017.

A bullish ‘golden cross’ formation – the ‘faster’ 21-WMA crossing above the ‘slower’ 50-WMA – is indicative of swelling bullish momentum that may ultimately generate a sustained push above resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci (3.1040).

A weekly close above key Fibonacci resistance would probably signal a resumption of the primary uptrend and could bring the 2017 high (3.3320) into play.

Conversely, if price breaks below confluent support at the 2019 high (2.9955) and yearly uptrend extended declines may be in the offing, with a break back below the psychologically imposing 3.00 level potentially inspiring a correction back to the sentiment-defining 200-WMA (2.7270).

Copper Futures (HG) Daily Chart – Long-Term Trend Break Hints at Further Gains

Copper Prices Poised to Extend Gains Amid Global Manufacturing Rebound

Copper Futures (HG) daily chart created using TradingView

That being said, scrolling into a lower timeframe indicates that copper prices may continue to track higher after surging away from the 21-day moving average (2.9515) on September 4.

The topside break of the Bull Flag continuation pattern in mid-August suggests that the ductile metal could push to its highest levels in seven years, with the implied measured move indicating price could climb above the 2017 high (3.32) in the coming weeks.

Moreover, the RSI and MACD indicators appear to be trending higher and could inspire further buying in the coming days if price clambers above the yearly high (3.0945).

A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci (3.1040) is needed to validate bullish potential and carve a path for copper to test the 100% Fibonacci (3.2310), with a daily close above the 3.25 level opening the door to fulfil the bullish continuation pattern’s implied measured move (3.3655).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Eyeing China Trade Data, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Decline
AUD/USD Eyeing China Trade Data, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Decline
2020-09-07 01:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Trader Positioning Pivots as VIX Spikes
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Trader Positioning Pivots as VIX Spikes
2020-09-04 15:00:00
EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support
EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support
2020-09-04 14:15:00
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
2020-09-04 12:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper