Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD Price Action: US Dollar Tests Big Support - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-01 18:48:00
2020-09-01 18:48:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
2020-09-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus
2020-09-01 20:05:00
2020-09-01 20:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
2020-09-02 08:00:00
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
2020-09-01 19:16:00
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
2020-08-31 23:00:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Support Broken as Euro Weakness Weighs Further

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Support Broken as Euro Weakness Weighs Further

2020-09-02 10:48:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EUR/GBP Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • ECB chief economist unnerved as Euro Zone turns negative.
  • EUR/GBP breaks multi-month support.
The European Central Bank may need to act soon if inflation in the Euro Zone fails to turn higher over the next few months. Tuesday’s first look at price pressure missed already lowly expectations with both the m/m and y/y rate both in negative territory as the economy continues to be buffeted by the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Support Broken as Euro Weakness Weighs Further

While the ECB says that they don’t target a specific exchange rate, comments by the ECB chief economist suggest that they are keeping a very close watch on the single currency. When EUR/USD briefly hit a 28-month high of 1.2010 yesterday, ECB’ Philip Lane said that the 1.200 EUR/USD level ‘matters’, leaving the market speculating that further stimulus measures may be needed to boost the growth and price pressures in the Euro Zone. The single currency weakened post-commentary across a range of currencies, including Sterling.

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

An already weak EUR/GBP fell further yesterday and today and has broken through multi-week support. The pair have range traded of late and the recent breakout suggests that lower prices may lie ahead. The pair are also trading below both the 20- and 50-day moving averages, highlighting current weakness, while prior support at 0.8865 and the 200-dma at 0.88375 are within touching distance. The chart shows that the latest sell-off has pushed the pair into oversold territory and this may slow any further weakness in the short-term.

Find Market Turning Points with Support & Resistance

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (January – September 2, 2020)

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Support Broken as Euro Weakness Weighs Further

IG client positioning shows that traders are roughly balanced on EUR/GBP but retail has increased their net-longs over the last day and week, producing a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/GBP BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 1% 2%
Weekly 19% -1% 8%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

