VIX Index ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs as S&P 500 Surges to New Record

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD Price Action: US Dollar Tests Big Support - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-01 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil and Dollar Welcome September a Month Known for Volatility, Risk Aversion
2020-09-01 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Index Slips Ahead of Historically Bearish Month
2020-08-31 21:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus
2020-09-01 20:05:00
Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed
2020-09-01 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD Price Action: US Dollar Tests Big Support - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-01 18:48:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/DgK7r0IHvu
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-01
  • "Compressed uncertainty leading up to the #PresidentialDebates could curb US Dollar losses if the geopolitical ambiguity puts a premium on haven-linked assets." See the rest of my take ⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/01/AUDUSD-at-21-Month-Swing-High-Despite-Narrowing-Trump-Biden-Spread.html
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 0.7 Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-01
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/00:00 PM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/tobig7HusT
  • Today I keep seeing a lot of references to the Fed’s flexible average inflation targeting policy (FAIT). I guess as fate would have it, I’m seeing a lot of puns about it too. https://t.co/2Y8UKooNR2
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-01
  • The US Dollar may weaken against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Philippine Peso. Meanwhile, China-India border tensions risk stirring USD/INR and Nifty 50 volatility.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/NOqYO9uacZ https://t.co/Ega5bCq6eG
  • $GBPUSD just formed a Shooting Star candlestick pattern Could this be an early warning sign of a top? Learn more about Shooting Star technical patterns below! #Sterling #GBP #GBPUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/education/candlestick-patterns/shooting-star-pattern.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/0vxa0mwHHs
  • Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus. Read latest gold analysis by Peter Hanks: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/01/Gold-Price-Forecast-Remains-Encouraging-on-Ever-Expanding-Stimulus.html?ref-author=Yang https://t.co/225HuvjuG0
VIX Index ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs as S&P 500 Surges to New Record

VIX Index ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs as S&P 500 Surges to New Record

2020-09-01 21:45:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 PRICE OUTLOOK: STOCKS STILL SOARING BUT SO IS EXPECTED MARKET VOLATILITY

  • S&P 500 price closes at another all-time high as stocks continue their melt-up
  • VIX Index has conspicuously advanced alongside the S&P 500 over recent sessions
  • VIX seasonality points to elevated readings of expected volatility during Fall months

S&P 500 price action just set a new record high close yet again now resting at the 3,526-mark. Stocks look like they are in melt-up mode as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise relentlessly. Investor risk appetite might have been fueled most recently by overall solid manufacturing PMI data released this morning. Though the atypical positive relationship displayed by the S&P 500 Index and VIX ‘fear-gauge’ over the last few trading sessionsstands out as a bit odd.

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 3% 2%
Weekly -2% 4% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 PRICE CHART WITH VIX INDEX OVERLAID: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (26 AUG TO 01 SEP 2020)

S&P 500 Price Chart VIX Index Correlation

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

In the midst of stocks hitting fresh all-time highs, however, one possible explanation for the lockstep move between S&P 500 price action and the VIX could be rising investor demand for downside protection as they hedge against growing bubble-like conditions. Also, as traders turn their calendars to September and venture out of the summer doldrums, it is worth mentioning how average VIX seasonality points to an upcoming period of elevated market volatility.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

CHART OF VIX SEASONALITY BY MONTH (JAN 1990 TO AUG 2020)

Chart of VIX Index Seasonality by Month

Comparing average VIX Index readings on a month-by-month basis, September and October have two of the relatively highest measurements. This seasonal magnetic pull that has historically steered the VIX ‘fear-gauge’ higher and stocks lower during this time of year could potentially weigh negatively on market sentiment. On the other hand, word that the Trump administration is moving to prohibit evictions through December could help the bullish trend underpinning S&P 500 Index price action

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

That said, looking to the DailyFX Economic Calendar highlights the release of nonfarm payrolls as a high-impact risk event on the immediate horizon. Monthly NFP data due this coming Friday, September 04 at 13:30 GMT could weigh considerably on appetite for risk and catalyze volatility if the jobs report differs materially from forecast.

Learn More Register to Attend the DailyFX Education Summit Online for Free!

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus
Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus
2020-09-01 20:05:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Gains Continue as Tesla Stock Soars Despite Bubble-Like Conditions
Nasdaq 100 Price Gains Continue as Tesla Stock Soars Despite Bubble-Like Conditions
2020-09-01 15:35:00
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: EURGBP Trades to 12 Week Low, Euro CPI data
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: EURGBP Trades to 12 Week Low, Euro CPI data
2020-09-01 14:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100