News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: Bulls look to break above 1.200 as Euro Continues to Strengthen
2020-09-01 11:58:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil and Dollar Welcome September a Month Known for Volatility, Risk Aversion
2020-09-01 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Index Slips Ahead of Historically Bearish Month
2020-08-31 21:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed
2020-09-01 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Holds Support as Monthly Gold Bar Goes Doji
2020-08-31 19:12:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, GBPUSD Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-09-01 11:19:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Path Clear For GBP/USD to Top 1.35
2020-09-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar recovering lost ground following the latest release of monthly PMI data. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/sU2zcQERbv https://t.co/Lt9Abhajd5
  • Hey traders! Risk appetite continues to flag into a new month. Get your market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/9OXHTtbiKs
  • so the $Euro waited for inflation to go negative before $EURUSD challenged the 1.2000 area? https://t.co/0FCRL8hksO
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 21, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,785.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tDq2e7Pzfi
  • $USD has finally touched down for a test of the confluent support around the 92 handle on $DXY. Big zone here with a couple of fibos and a long-term tl https://t.co/RM6JpIjuyA
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IwNUv6As2H
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.49% Wall Street: 0.38% Germany 30: 0.34% France 40: 0.03% FTSE 100: -0.95% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nPJxBtWxBY
  • 🇲🇽 Markit Manufacturing PMI (AUG) Actual: 41.3 Previous: 40.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-01
  • The ISM's manufacturing survey buoy's economic confidence today, but capital markets are not as impressed. Already stretched $SPX continues to level out. Growth oriented crude oil and Treasury yields offer limited response. Dollar only easing up from new lows https://t.co/kDij9UL2HR
  • For Sterling bulls there are two levels to watch out for: “round-number” resistance at 1.35 and then the high at 1.3516 touched on December 12 last year.Get your $GBP market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/XSlWpMT8H0 https://t.co/YvYE3f0SO0
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data

US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data

2020-09-01 14:45:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR BULLS TAKE A STAND AFTER LATEST PMI DATA

  • US Dollar recovering lost ground following the latest release of monthly PMI data
  • USD price action supported by overall solid readings on US economic activity
  • DXY Index turns positive on the day as EUR/USD tumbles and USD/JPY spikes

The Greenback is perking up as the US trading session comes online and market participants digest August 2020 manufacturing PMI data just released by the Institute of Supply Management. Prior to the opening bell on Wall Street, the broad-based US Dollar Index was deep in the red, down nearly 0.4% intraday. In large thanks to the overall solid PMI report that topped market expectations, however, the US Dollar has since caught a bid and erased earlier losses.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (01 SEP 2020 INTRADAY)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Outlook August 2020 ISM Manufacturing PMI Report

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for August 2020 was clocked at 56.0, which beat the median forecast looking for a reading of 54.5 on the headline index. A reading above 50 indicates economic activity is expanding. Further evidence that the US economy stands on relatively strong footing as business activity recovers from the coronavirus pandemic likely serves as a welcomed development for US Dollar bulls – particularly as Eurozone PMI data slumps and their growth trajectory diverges from that of the United States.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The DXY Index now trades in positive territory on the day with EUR/USD price action dropping 73-pips from intraday highs and USD/JPY climbing 52-pips from intraday lows. EUR/USD and USD/JPY are the two largest components of the DXY Index at 57.6% and 13.6%, respectively.

Learn More Register to Attend the DailyFX Education Summit Online for Free!

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: EURGBP Trades to 12 Week Low, Euro CPI data
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: EURGBP Trades to 12 Week Low, Euro CPI data
2020-09-01 14:02:00
Trader Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signals on Stocks, Bullish Euro | Webinar
Trader Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signals on Stocks, Bullish Euro | Webinar
2020-09-01 12:15:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: Bulls look to break above 1.200 as Euro Continues to Strengthen
Euro Dollar Forecast: Bulls look to break above 1.200 as Euro Continues to Strengthen
2020-09-01 11:58:00
Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed
Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed
2020-09-01 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bullish