Euro Rate Outlook: RSI Indicator to Validate EUR/USD Breakout
2020-09-01 00:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Ripping to Two-Year Highs Leaves Euro at Resistance
2020-08-31 15:30:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil and Dollar Welcome September a Month Known for Volatility, Risk Aversion
2020-09-01 03:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Index Slips Ahead of Historically Bearish Month
2020-08-31 21:45:00
Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed
2020-09-01 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Holds Support as Monthly Gold Bar Goes Doji
2020-08-31 19:12:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Path Clear For GBP/USD to Top 1.35
2020-09-01 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-31 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/09/01/Crude-Oil-Price-Chart-Hits-at-Topping-After-Sharp-4-Month-Rise.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #OOTT
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.56% Gold: 1.13% Oil - US Crude: 1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aQI8LvKL3k
  • But you can't hang your hammock between financial assets https://t.co/E2a3MkUZMJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.59% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.34% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IRE0oIwEo8
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/782gHedGTW https://t.co/Mx2XFPu7Lb
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.69% US 500: 0.48% Wall Street: 0.18% France 40: 0.15% FTSE 100: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TaukJEUaSs
  • My favourite chart at the moment: lumber https://t.co/HaFA5nBf9J
  • German Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier out on the wires - 2020 GDP now seen at -5.8% from prior -6.3% and 2021 GDP now seen at +4.4% from previous +5.2%. #euro #eurusd @DailyFXTeam
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/2RFNopx69T
  • 🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI (AUG) Actual: 57.3 Previous: 51.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-01
Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed

Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed

2020-09-01 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Charts

  • Gold pressing back towards $2,000/oz.
  • US dollar continues to slide.

The price of gold looks likely to re-test the $2,000/oz. barrier again, fuelled by ongoing US dollar weakness with the DXY hitting a 28-month low in early trade. The weakness in the US dollar continues to be the main driver of gold’s price action and while this trend looks likely to continue, the slide lower in the greenback may slow in the short-term after hitting a 2-year+ low, dabbing the brakes on gold’s recent rally. The CCI indicator shows gold in heavily oversold territory, adding a note of caution.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart (January – September 1, 2020)

Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed

Gold continues to respect the positive trendline that started in late-March and has broken a series of short-term lower highs from the August 6 high. The precious metal is also back above the 20-dma, highlighting positive sentiment, while the CCI indicator is not yet in overbought territory although this looks likely to change in the coming days. Support is seen around $1,918/oz. from both trend and the 50-day moving average. Resistance currently at $2,000/0z. followed by two recent highs at $2,007/oz. and $2,016/oz.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q3 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart (January – September 1, 2020)

Gold Price Nears $2,000/oz. as the US Dollar Slumps, Retail Remain Long but Sentiment is Mixed
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment shows 77.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.53 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.82% higher than yesterday and 3.16% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.96% higher than yesterday and 8.45% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Gold
Bearish