EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-25 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-25 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
2020-08-26 02:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

2020-08-26 02:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Gold, XAU/USD, Technical Analysis, Bullion – Talking Points:

  • Gold may turn higher in the coming days as it carves out several bullish continuation patterns on multiple different timeframes.
  • Could the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium trigger a surge in the price of the precious metal?

Gold prices have remained relatively resilient in the wake of climbing bond yields and a tentative US Dollar rebound. This suggests the precious metal may turn higher in the near term as it carves out bullish continuation patterns on multiple timeframes.

Gold Futures Monthly Chart – Confluent Support Stifling Downside Pressure

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

Gold futures (GC) monthly chart created using TradingView

Since breaking out of the 10-year Descending Triangle pattern in June 2019 gold prices have surged as much as 60% and remain constructively positioned above key support at the 2011 high (1917.9). The price of the precious metal soared to a fresh record high (2089) earlier this month before reversing just short of fulfilling the implied measured move (2180).

However, with the RSI flopping ahead of its 2008 extremes and a Shooting Star reversal candle forming below the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion (2077.8), there is a possibility that price may extend its recent slide lower.

Having said that, confluent resistance-turned-support at the 2011 high (1917.9) and Schiff Pitchfork median line appears to be suppressing selling pressure for the time-being and may validate the bullish breakout if buyers continue to protect the 1900 level.

A monthly close above the $2000/oz mark would probably signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and carve a path for price to test the Descending Triangle’s implied measured move (2180) and the 261.8% Fibonacci (2276.9).

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Futures Weekly Chart – Bull Flag Hints at Further Upside

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

Gold futures (GC) weekly chart created using TradingView

Jumping into the weekly timeframe suggests that although price has retreated throughout the month of August, the path of least resistance remains skewed to the upside as bullion consolidates in a Bull Flag pattern above the $1900/oz mark.

The steepening slopes of the 21-, 50- and 200-day moving averages indicate swelling bullish momentum and may encourage would-be buyers as the RSI continues to hover above 60.

However, the ‘faster’ MACD line looks to be gearing up to cross below its ‘slower’ signal line counterpart, hinting that a period of sustained consolidation is in the offing.

Nevertheless, gold prices may likely turn higher, as long as confluent support at the 2011 high and Schiff Pitchfork median line continue to negate selling pressure.

A retest of the yearly high (2089.2) would probably coincide with the RSI edging back into overbought territory and could see price test the measured move (2181.5) implied by the topside break of the decade-long Descending Triangle formation.

Gold Futures Daily Chart – Yearly Uptrend Guiding Price

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

Gold Futures (GC) daily chart created using TradingView

Zooming into daily price action reinforces the long-term bullishness reflected on higher timeframes as bullion prices continue to respect the uptrend extending from the March low (1450.9), despite sliding below the 21-DMA (1980) and failing to break above the $2000/oz level.

Although the RSI has notably declined since the start of the month it has yet to cross below 40, which could suggest underlying exhaustion in the recent pullback from the record high set on August 7 (2089.2).

Having said that, price is perched precariously above key support at the 2011 high as the MACD indicator extends its slide towards negative territory.

A break back below the August 11 swing-low (1911.3) would likely ignite a sustained correction, possibly bringing the 38.2% Fibonacci (1845.4) and 1800 level into play.

On the other hand, gold prices may accelerate back towards the yearly high (2089.2) if buyers can overcome 21-DMA resistance and the $2000/oz mark.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 11% 5%
Weekly 12% -3% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

