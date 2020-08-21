0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Dives on Weak PMI, EU Recovery Optimism Questioned
2020-08-21 08:05:00
EURUSD and AUDUSD Look to PMIs for Global Risk Spark, SPX Quickly Approaching Break
2020-08-21 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-20 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
2020-08-20 16:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EU's Barnier says at this stage an agreement seems unlikely $GBP
  • Little in way of new information from Barnier, talks remain at an impasse, clock is ticking. - Still feels like 2019 Brexit saga to me
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/RtVAfwYLxl
  • EU's Barnier says on fisheries and state aid, that there is still no willingness on UK side to take on board EU priorities $GBP
  • EU's Barnier says disappointed and surprise talks not speeding up, adds that talks did not move swiftly this week $GBP
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (AUG) Actual: 60.3 Expected: 57.1 Previous: 57.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-21
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (AUG) Actual: 60.1 Expected: 57 Previous: 56.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-21
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (AUG) Actual: 55.3 Expected: 53.8 Previous: 53.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-21
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/S8WBSujN5D
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true. Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/wHYfzxuuA8
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Dives on Weak PMI, EU Recovery Optimism Questioned

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Dives on Weak PMI, EU Recovery Optimism Questioned

2020-08-21 08:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Reality Check for EU Recovery Optimists
  • EUR/USD Dives on Eurozone PMI

Reality Check for EU Recovery Optimists

The Euro is on the backfoot following broadly weaker than expected Eurozone PMI survey’s. Most notably the French PMI which posted a big miss across the board with the manufacturing sector moving back into contractionary territory. IHS Markit noted that the expansion in new orders had slowed to a snail’s pace, while there had been a reacceleration in the rate of job cutting. Meanwhile, German PMIs were more mixed with the manufacturing sector showing a slight improvement, partially offsetting the weakness observed in the services sector with Germany. That said, as I had alluded to following yesterday’s ECB minutes, caution is required for being married to the “Euro”phoria narrative.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 EUR Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Reaction to French and German PMI’s

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Dives on Weak PMI, EU Recovery Optimism Questioned

Source: IG

DailyFX Calendar

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Dives on Weak PMI, EU Recovery Optimism Questioned

Risk-Reward Favours a EUR/USD Pullback.

Another factor that the EU has to contend with is the tedious trade negotiations with the UK, which thus far has shown little in the way of material progress. In turn, over optimism regarding a notable EU recovery should be treated with caution, particularly as EU fiscal stimulus has largely been priced in. That in mind, as bullish positioning in the Euro a crowded trade, risk-reward favours a pullback in the Euro against the depressed US Dollar. Alongside this, with the US/EU data surprise spread beginning to move in favour of the US, upside in the Euro may be hard to come by as little interest has been shown above 1.19.

Euro Bullish Trade is Crowded

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Dives on Weak PMI, EU Recovery Optimism Questioned Euro Latest: EUR/USD Dives on Weak PMI, EU Recovery Optimism Questioned

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
Philippine Peso, Indonesia Rupiah May Rise as USD Sinks on Capital Flows
Philippine Peso, Indonesia Rupiah May Rise as USD Sinks on Capital Flows
2020-08-21 05:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Is AUD/USD in Danger as Risk Appetite Wanes?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Is AUD/USD in Danger as Risk Appetite Wanes?
2020-08-20 20:10:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.