0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
Are EURUSD and S&P 500 Corrections a Full Reversal Signal a Day After Breakout?
2020-08-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-20 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
2020-08-20 16:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off a Dollar Driven Event, GBP/NZD Testing 200-DMA
2020-08-20 08:01:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.83%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RGYtQn6aDO
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/IcqY0S2Yxn
  • Crude oil prices turning away from resistance marked by the pre-OPEC plunge in early March despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announcing that the US is initiating the re-imposition of U.N. sanctions against Iran. Technical and fundamental analysis⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/20/Crude-Oil-May-Rise-on-Renewed-US-Iran-Tensions-Ahead-of-2020-Election.html https://t.co/64GkXWvaqv
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/Y8ApBji6L2
  • As the RBNZ contemplates negative rates, a systemic undermining of a major currency's principal role among the majors (as a carry in the Kiwi's case) is one of the few drivers that can override 'quiet' market conditions. Keeping tabs on that $NZDUSD head-and-shoulders https://t.co/fnGIQo2prA
  • Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on track to seek October regulatory review -BBG
  • RBNZ Policy Committee Member Bob Buckle: We are facing considerable uncertainty, we have scope to act more aggressively if needed -BBG #RBNZ $NZDUSD
  • RBNZ Chief Economist Yuong Ha: More likely to experience downside than upside risks -BBG #RBNZ $NZDUSD
  • The Euro has been struggling to maintain its upside momentum. Is EUR/USD readying to turn lower? EUR/AUD may be aiming to rise, but has EUR/CAD topped? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/vlJM3iQIYS https://t.co/B6fEVOqTFR
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 UK-EU Brexit Talks due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-21
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound

Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound

2020-08-21 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

DOW JONES, NIKKEI 225, HANG SENG INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • The Dow Jones rebounded overnight after the release of poorer-than-expected jobless claims
  • The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng index mayrebound with the broader Asia-Pacific markets
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) retraced on poor job data, sending gold prices higher

Dow Jones Index Outlook:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a V-shaped rebound on Thursday, following the release of a worse-than-expected weekly US jobless claims figure. The data came in at 1.106 million, higher than a 0.925 million forecast. This underscores a fragile jobs market and adverse impact brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US Dollar index fell to 92.67 from 93.26 as investors likely adjusted the inflation prospects on the employment data, which may lead to a more dovish-biased Fed in the month to come. As the Dollar fell, precious metals and the Treasuries climbed.

It is also worth noting that 63% of the Dow Jones components, and around 70% of the S&P 500 Index components ended lower on Thursday. This is despite that both indices closed higher – an unbalanced pattern that highlights the risk of a potential stock market pullback.

Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound

Sector-wise, information technology (1.74%) and communication services (+0.14%) were doing the heavy-lifting, whereas the other seven sectors closed lower. Materials (-2.13%), energy (-1.73%) and financials (-0.62%) were among the worst performers.

Dow Jones Index Sector performance 20-8-2020

Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, the index is facing strong resistance at 27,900 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. The Dow has been testing this level for nine consecutive trading sessions without a meaningful break through. Pushing above 27,900 will likely make room for further upside towards the 200% Fibonacci level at 29,600 (chart below).

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound

Nikkei 225 Index Outlook:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock benchmark (Nikkei 225) may rebound alongside the broader Asia-Pacific market on Friday, as suggested by the futures market.

Technically, the Nikkei 225 has broken above a rangebound zone between 21,700 to 22,900 last week. The 22,900 resistance level has now became its immediate support zone. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by its 20-, 50- and 100-Day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).

Nikkei 225 Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) stock benchmark may climb mildly on Friday, following positive leads from the Wall Street overnight. The technology sector may continue to outperform the benchmark index and move higher, led by Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com and Xiaomi. In contrast, financial names including HSBC, AIA and Pingan Insurance are likely to underperform against the backdrop of a low interest rate environment and poor macroeconomic conditions.

Technically, the HSI has found an immediate support at 24,600 – the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. It may continue to range between 24,600 to 25,200 (the 38.2% Fib) in the days to come, until the review of the phase-one US-China trade talk clears the political skies.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Is AUD/USD in Danger as Risk Appetite Wanes?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Is AUD/USD in Danger as Risk Appetite Wanes?
2020-08-20 20:10:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30, FTSE 100 & CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-20 17:15:00
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro subdued ahead of ECB Minutes
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro subdued ahead of ECB Minutes
2020-08-20 11:00:00
Fed Downplays Yield Curve Control, US Dollar Bounce, But For How Long?
Fed Downplays Yield Curve Control, US Dollar Bounce, But For How Long?
2020-08-20 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Japan 225
Hong Kong HS50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.