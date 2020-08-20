Fed Downplays Yield Curve Control, US Dollar Bounce, But For How Long?

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Are EURUSD and S&P 500 Corrections a Full Reversal Signal a Day After Breakout?
2020-08-20 03:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: Price Action Stalls Ahead of FOMC
2020-08-19 11:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, NZD/USD Price Outlook Based on Retail Positioning
2020-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Hopes Unravel
2020-08-20 06:32:00
S&P 500 and Gold Prices Wobble into Wall Street Close, AUD/USD May Fall
2020-08-19 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off a Dollar Driven Event, GBP/NZD Testing 200-DMA
2020-08-20 08:01:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Yearly High, UK Inflation Picks Up
2020-08-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/38gTDn8ejP https://t.co/cY29mjDvnn
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/CcmcguDdzT
  • 🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2.25% Expected: 2.25% Previous: 2.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-20
  • 🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decison Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-20
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/wQkXbqdNh2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.62%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ezkp7CqD7u
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.25% Previous: 2.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-20
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decison due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-20
  • 🇸🇪 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 8.9% Expected: 9.8% Previous: 9.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-20
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.21% Gold: 0.78% Oil - US Crude: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kheGbLpBTj
Fed Downplays Yield Curve Control, US Dollar Bounce, But For How Long?

Fed Downplays Yield Curve Control, US Dollar Bounce, But For How Long?

2020-08-20 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Price Analysis & News

  • Fed Minutes: Giving Little Away Provides US Dollar Bounce
  • Most FOMC Members Do Not See YCC As Appropriate For Now
  • US Dollar Bounce, But for How Long?

Fed Minutes: Giving Little Away Provides US Dollar Bounce

Risk appetite has taken a slight hit with the US Dollar underpinned following the lack of policy hints in the FOMC minutes. As such, failing to provide enough dovish signals to drip feed the equity market rally. However, with the meeting minutes 3-weeks out of date and given the changes observed in the market (most notably the bond market), we suspect the Jackson Hole Symposium (August 27-28) will be of greater importance ahead of a monetary policy strategy announcement at the September meeting.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q3 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

Most FOMC Members Do Not See YCC As Appropriate For Now

Yield Curve Control: Perhaps the important point from the minutes had been that “Many participants judged that yield caps and targets were not warranted in the current environment”. This suggests that the adoption of YCC will not come as early as market participants may have expected and thus the Fed appears to take a more reactive stance (i.e. bond market sell-off before guidance on YCC). The caveat to add here is that when the FOMC mentioned the current environment, bond yields had been heading lower with the yield curve also flattening. However, since the Fed meeting, 10yr yields have risen 10bps with the 2s30s curve steepening 15bps.

Fed Downplays Yield Curve Control, US Dollar Bounce, But For How Long?

Source: Refinitiv

Monetary Policy Framework Review: With regard to the framework of tweaking forward guidance, a number of Fed officials stated that a revision to longer-run objectives will be very helpful in guiding future policy decisions. In turn, this will be the key focus going forward with a potential teaser at the Jackson Hole Symposium ahead of the September meeting.

US Dollar Bounce, But for How Long?

Overall, the FOMC minutes provided little in the way of new information, providing a shot in the arm for the US Dollar, which in turn has put the brakes on the rally across the equity space. However, while YCC adoption may not be as close as market participants had expected, the Fed will remain very accommodative and thus the bounce in the greenback may be somewhat short-lived. Importance on the Jackson Hole Symposium has increased, in which, failure to provide clarity on the policy outlook raises the risk of higher yields in the short-term.

US Dollar Outlook: Weekly Time Frame

Fed Downplays Yield Curve Control, US Dollar Bounce, But For How Long?

Source: IG

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off a Dollar Driven Event, GBP/NZD Testing 200-DMA
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off a Dollar Driven Event, GBP/NZD Testing 200-DMA
2020-08-20 08:01:00
AUD/USD Rates May Rise as Iron Ore Prices Soar to Multi-Year High
AUD/USD Rates May Rise as Iron Ore Prices Soar to Multi-Year High
2020-08-20 02:00:00
Nasdaq Falls After Fed Minutes. ASX 200, Straits Times May Open Lower
Nasdaq Falls After Fed Minutes. ASX 200, Straits Times May Open Lower
2020-08-20 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.